Norwich Ice Rink introduces new quiet session

Skaters enjoying Norwich Ice Rink.

Norwich Ice Rink will be running it’s first quiet session for people with disabilities such as autism.

The session will provide a controlled environment with no music and fewer skaters, to give people with disabilities the chance to experience ice skating.

Victoria Blake, head of events, said: “After listening to feedback from the public we are pleased to be able to offer a quiet session for the first time.

“We understand that not everyone appreciates the music so this is another way for everyone to be able to enjoy ice skating in a controlled environment.”

Sponsored by Bakers & Larners of Holt, the rink will open in Castle Mall Gardens between December 14 - January 6.

Hire skates ready for Norwich Ice Rink.

Skaters who require special assistance for the quiet session must be accompanied by a competent skater.

The session will take place on December, 21 between 9am – 10am. To book, email: icerink@archant.co.uk