Norwich Ice Rink introduces new quiet session

PUBLISHED: 08:50 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:44 28 November 2018

Skaters enjoying Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Archant

Skaters enjoying Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Archant

Archant

Norwich Ice Rink will be running it’s first quiet session for people with disabilities such as autism.

The session will provide a controlled environment with no music and fewer skaters, to give people with disabilities the chance to experience ice skating.

Victoria Blake, head of events, said: “After listening to feedback from the public we are pleased to be able to offer a quiet session for the first time.

“We understand that not everyone appreciates the music so this is another way for everyone to be able to enjoy ice skating in a controlled environment.”

Sponsored by Bakers & Larners of Holt, the rink will open in Castle Mall Gardens between December 14 - January 6.

Hire skates ready for Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: ArchantHire skates ready for Norwich Ice Rink. Picture: Archant

Skaters who require special assistance for the quiet session must be accompanied by a competent skater.

The session will take place on December, 21 between 9am – 10am. To book, email: icerink@archant.co.uk

