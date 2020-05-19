Search

Advanced search

Retailer Dunelm reopens 39 stores

PUBLISHED: 10:56 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 19 May 2020

Dunelm in Norwich. Pic: Dunelm

Dunelm in Norwich. Pic: Dunelm

Home and garden store Dunelm has reopened its Norwich store as one of 39 around the UK.

The store has stated after much ‘planning and preparation’ it’s confident it can safely operate.

The outlet in Sprowston’s retail park, Salhouse road is one of the first to reopen. The retailer has introduced various safety measures including one-way browsing and 2m markers on the floor as well as restricting the number of shoppers allowed inside.

MORE: ‘We were nervous, excited and proud’: Husband and wife owners of Vanilla fashion launch online in lockdown

The store is also sanitising each shopping trolley handle between customers and providing hand sanitiser for customers. They are also cleaning down card machines if customers can’t pay using a contactless method and have installed screens at tills.

However, the store is still offering click and collect as well as a ‘pick while you wait’ service whereby staff will shop for you and deliver it to your car.

Dunelm’s other regional stores in Lowestoft and Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, and Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, remain closed for now.

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Quirky ‘dining greenhouses’ are coming to Norfolk Broads’ pub

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Animal charity to close shop after it is unable to pay rent amid coronavirus

Feline Care Cat Rescue at East Harling has been forced to close its Diss store. Pictured: FCCR

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Quirky ‘dining greenhouses’ are coming to Norfolk Broads’ pub

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

Animal charity to close shop after it is unable to pay rent amid coronavirus

Feline Care Cat Rescue at East Harling has been forced to close its Diss store. Pictured: FCCR

How will ‘test, track and trace’ work in Norfolk?

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

NARS sees busiest start to year in half a century

NARS received their 500th call of 2020 last week - a new record for the charity in its 50th year. Picture: NARS

Cruel scammers targeting women with bogus messages about cervical screenings

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over 'scam' text messages. Picture: DragonImages/Thinkstock
Drive 24