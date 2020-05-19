Retailer Dunelm reopens 39 stores

Dunelm in Norwich. Pic: Dunelm

Home and garden store Dunelm has reopened its Norwich store as one of 39 around the UK.

The store has stated after much ‘planning and preparation’ it’s confident it can safely operate.

The outlet in Sprowston’s retail park, Salhouse road is one of the first to reopen. The retailer has introduced various safety measures including one-way browsing and 2m markers on the floor as well as restricting the number of shoppers allowed inside.

The store is also sanitising each shopping trolley handle between customers and providing hand sanitiser for customers. They are also cleaning down card machines if customers can’t pay using a contactless method and have installed screens at tills.

However, the store is still offering click and collect as well as a ‘pick while you wait’ service whereby staff will shop for you and deliver it to your car.

Dunelm’s other regional stores in Lowestoft and Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, and Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, remain closed for now.

