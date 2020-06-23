One of Norwich’s oldest buildings being sold off by council at auction with 10 flats

A lot containing old and new buildings including historic Bacon House is being sold off by Norwich City Council at auction. Pic: Auction House

A 16th century former home of a Norwich mayor is being sold at online auction in a lot with 14 other buildings for £750,000.

Bacon House, 31, Colegate, built for mayor Henry Bacon in 1557, and bearing a blue plaque is being sold off by Norwich City Council in a lot with a mixture of flats and old buildings.

Bacon House, a fantastic example of a Tudor building, also played a dramatic part in the Kett’s Rebellion. Bacon famously hosted the Earl of Warwick at the house during the summer of 1549. Warwick was planning to crush the rebellion and the building luckily escaped being torched by rebels. More recently the building has been used as a movie location.

Among the lot are also 10 flats with garages in Lowes Yard, built on the 0.36 prime site in one of the city’s most historic quarters as well as three homes, one in neighbouring St George’s Street, near the Last Brasserie, and two in Calvert Street and a commercial building in St George’s Street.

The lot is being sold as a rent investment generating £34,000 a year.

A 99 year lease was granted on the whole site to Norwich City Council in 1974 so there are 53 years remaining. The council then developed what was the car parking area at the rear into the flats.

Auction House’s auctioneer Bryan Baxter, said: “This would appeal to a long term investor looking for a secure income.”

The online auction is on July 22.

