Boss of Castle Quarter gets shopping centre ready for lifting of lockdown

Castle Quarter during COVID19 lock down. All shops are closed except Boots and Poundland which sell essential items. Robert Bradley Centre Manager placing 2 meter safety stickers throughout. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Archant

The centre manager at Norwich’s Castle Quarter has put in safety measures so shops will be able to reopen as soon as possible.

The shopping venue never technically closed, open from 10am-4pm daily because of shops deemed ‘essential’ including Boots and Poundland.

But with all its leisure firms such as PureGym and Superbowl still closed the venue has a different feel in lockdown with its escalators at a standstill and most retail units closed down and in darkness.

Some retailers are starting to reopen in some form, however – Delightful Desserts is offering a delivery service and emergency appointments are available at Vision Express at certain times. Phone shop Mobile Solutions is also open for appointments only.

Centre manager Robert Bradley now has the job of implementing safety measures such as markers ensuring people keep at least two metres apart, direction signs around the centre and hand sanitiser stations.

“We apologise for any inconvenience these changes may cause. The health of our customers and staff is our highest priority and many of these changes have been made as a result of government advice and guidelines,” he said.

“It has been vital to heed all the advice and instructions from the government throughout the lockdown, so we were very quick to close off large areas of Castle Quarter and to direct shoppers straight to those stores which remained open for essentials.

“We are very pleased now to see the first signs of more shops reopening and are delighted to be able to welcome customers back soon. However, the safety and health of all our customers, staff and retailers’ staff remains paramount and we are currently putting in place all measures to ensure that social distancing is maintained throughout the centre.

“Our car park is also reopening and, again, we encourage people to maintain social distancing there and use the stairs rather than the lifts if possible.”

Castle Quarter’s leisure outlets, including three new attractions, Boom: Battle Bar, Spy Missions and XIST, remain closed for the time being in line with government advice.

