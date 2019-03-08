Search

'Extensive' building work in city sees pop-up shop scheme close - one month after it opened

PUBLISHED: 13:43 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:43 27 June 2019

The works at Castle House, next to the PopUp Norwich shop. Photo: Lauren Cope

Archant

Work at a Norwich city centre building has seen a pop-up shop scheme close, just one month after it launched.

The Pop Up Norwich initiative launched in the former Maplin store on Castle Meadow on Saturday, May 25, giving independent traders, producers and retailers the chance to test the waters in a city centre unit.

The launch of the project saw its first tenants, art collector, a horse sanctuary and a homewares retailer, set up shop for a week.

But the initiative posted on Twitter on Thursday, June 27 to say that ongoing building work at nearby Castle House meant it would be unable to continue.

The upper floors of former offices Castle House, which has sat empty for more than 25 years, are set to be turned into more than two dozen new homes.

On Twitter, Norwich PopUp said: "Due to the extensive nature of current building work to Castle House, PopUp Norwich will suspend trading until further notice.

"Thank you for everyone who has supported this project."

