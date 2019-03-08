Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

See the before and after images as a fashion blogger transforms her home

PUBLISHED: 16:36 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 11 November 2019

Leanne Lim-Walker. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker

Leanne Lim-Walker. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker

A fashion photographer and blogger who is renovating her Victorian home in Norwich has posted on social media some before and after images.

Leanne Lim-Walker beginning the bedroom makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-WalkerLeanne Lim-Walker beginning the bedroom makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker

Leanne Lim-Walker, who has 140,000 followers on Instagram, has been renovating her home on a budget and been posting images of her work as she transforms each room.

Her latest project has been in her master bedroom which Leanne has transformed with painted white floorboards, a mural depicting cranes on one wall and a four poster bed.

MORE: New restaurant launches at golf club - and it's open to non-members

Before the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-WalkerBefore the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker

She posted: 'I cannot believe this is our bedroom, 14 days of hard graft to get to this point.' The focal point is a modern, king-size four poster bed which Leanne got from Argos but painted it black along with a wardrobe and bedside tables.

Leanne posted on her project instagram account @leannelimwalkerhome back in October how she was stripping woodchip wallpaper off her bedroom walls with each step also documented on her Youtube channel.

She has also shown how she has decorated her living room with a corner sofa and huge bamboo fan on the wall in another image.

After the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-WalkerAfter the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker

Leanne first began her YouTube channel in 2012 and her first video amassed 15,000 views. In 2014 Asthma UK selected one of her photographs for its three-year ad campagin.

She regularly posts about her two cats Chester and Blu as well as the house which she and her fiance bought last year. She recently posted: 'We still have so much to do to the house but hey, we're on a budget, we like to do the work ourselves where we can and we're in no rush to get it all done. I see people who can renovate a whole place in a year, I mean we would if we could but no rushing into decisions, instead we're letting things come together slowly.'

Leanne has documented the entire bedroom makeover over the past 14 days both on Instagram and twitter, from the stripping of the wallpaper on day one, removing an old wardrobe and fireplace that wasn't original to getting the ceiling skimmed, filling walls and installing coving to priming the walls, putting up a ceiling rose, getting the mural painted, removing carpet and painting the floorboards to dressing the room with the four poster bed.

You can see the full renovation @leannelimwalker on twitter or @leannelimwalker home on Instagram

After the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-WalkerAfter the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker

Before the makeover. Pic: leanne Lim-WalkerBefore the makeover. Pic: leanne Lim-Walker

After the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-WalkerAfter the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker

Before the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-WalkerBefore the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker

You may also want to watch:

Before the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-WalkerBefore the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker

After the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-WalkerAfter the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

New restaurant launches at golf club – and it’s open to non-members

The Stables restaurant at the Royal Norwich golf club has just opened. Pic: Royal Norwich golf club

Man loses everything after fire destroys his home

The aftermath of a workshop fire in Tacolneston. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Argos closing store and re-opening in supermarket

Argos is set to move into Sainsbury's Picture: Sainsbury's

Suspicious blaze at church being treated as arson

St Luke's Church Centre on Homefield Avenue in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists