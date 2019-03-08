See the before and after images as a fashion blogger transforms her home

Leanne Lim-Walker. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker

A fashion photographer and blogger who is renovating her Victorian home in Norwich has posted on social media some before and after images.

Leanne Lim-Walker beginning the bedroom makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker Leanne Lim-Walker beginning the bedroom makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker

Leanne Lim-Walker, who has 140,000 followers on Instagram, has been renovating her home on a budget and been posting images of her work as she transforms each room.

Her latest project has been in her master bedroom which Leanne has transformed with painted white floorboards, a mural depicting cranes on one wall and a four poster bed.

Before the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker Before the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker

She posted: 'I cannot believe this is our bedroom, 14 days of hard graft to get to this point.' The focal point is a modern, king-size four poster bed which Leanne got from Argos but painted it black along with a wardrobe and bedside tables.

Leanne posted on her project instagram account @leannelimwalkerhome back in October how she was stripping woodchip wallpaper off her bedroom walls with each step also documented on her Youtube channel.

She has also shown how she has decorated her living room with a corner sofa and huge bamboo fan on the wall in another image.

After the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker After the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker

Leanne first began her YouTube channel in 2012 and her first video amassed 15,000 views. In 2014 Asthma UK selected one of her photographs for its three-year ad campagin.

She regularly posts about her two cats Chester and Blu as well as the house which she and her fiance bought last year. She recently posted: 'We still have so much to do to the house but hey, we're on a budget, we like to do the work ourselves where we can and we're in no rush to get it all done. I see people who can renovate a whole place in a year, I mean we would if we could but no rushing into decisions, instead we're letting things come together slowly.'

Leanne has documented the entire bedroom makeover over the past 14 days both on Instagram and twitter, from the stripping of the wallpaper on day one, removing an old wardrobe and fireplace that wasn't original to getting the ceiling skimmed, filling walls and installing coving to priming the walls, putting up a ceiling rose, getting the mural painted, removing carpet and painting the floorboards to dressing the room with the four poster bed.

You can see the full renovation @leannelimwalker on twitter or @leannelimwalker home on Instagram

After the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker After the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker

Before the makeover. Pic: leanne Lim-Walker Before the makeover. Pic: leanne Lim-Walker

After the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker After the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker

Before the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker Before the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker

Before the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker Before the makeover. Pic: Leanne Lim-Walker