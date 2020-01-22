7 of the best Italian restaurants in Norwich

These are some of the best Italian restaurants and cafes in Norwich according to TripAdvisor.

Here are the places in Norwich where the pizza, pasta and ice cream is so good it will make you say mamma mia!

The rankings are based on TripAdvisor reviews which take into account both volume of reviews and ratings from one to five for service, food and value.

Norwich's Saporita. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Norwich's Saporita. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

1 Saporita, St Andrew's Hill

With 125 reviews and an average overall rating of 5/5, Saporita tops the charts for Italian restaurants in Norwich.

A recent reviewer said: "Ended up here on a Friday night, having heard good things about the pizza. Tried a few different slices and they were all great, and very reasonably priced. Usually I'm a fan of a thinner crust pizza, but this lighter, fluffier base here is great, and you can tell things are being made fresh."

Another said: "Lovely food. Limited menu. Pizza, focaccia etc, delicious platters of antipasto. House wine excellent. Run by mother and daughter. Lots of Italian customers. Always a good sign."

When Cafe Gelato opened it saw a queue of people on Opie Street. Photo: Pete Raven When Cafe Gelato opened it saw a queue of people on Opie Street. Photo: Pete Raven

2 Cafe Gelato, Opie Street

For a sweet serving of Italian flavour head to Cafe Gelato, currently sitting at the number two spot with an average overall rating of 5/5.

A recent reviewer said: "Perfect gelato and coffee. It's very small, but you can eat in or take away. The gelato flavours are the best, they're all clearly home made and absolutely top quality. It's a family run operation; friendly and helpful. The coffee is also first class."

Another said: "Delicious. We come here a lot. I love the sorbet (good for vegans) and the others like the gelato. It's nice to support a family-run place too."

Brick Pizza. Photo: Emily Revell Brick Pizza. Photo: Emily Revell

3 Brick Pizza, Market Place

A "proper pizza" restaurant with 384 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5/5.

One recent reviewer said: "Amazing. At last a proper pizza place to visit. Very hard to find a proper good pizza anywhere in Norfolk, this hit the mark. Spot on absolute quality."

Another said: "This is my favourite pizza place in Norwich. I'm Italian and it's not that easy to find a selection of quality toppings and a good dough. Never tired of brick pizza."

Donnellis Pizzeria on Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Donnellis Pizzeria on Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

4 Donnelli's Pizzeria, Timberhill

Also sitting at an average 4.5 overall rating is this gem.

One recent reviewer said: "Great independent pizza place. We managed to get the last table for a lunch with family. They fitted us in despite having a toddler and the service was good even though the restaurant was very busy."

Another said: "Best pizza in years. Four of us are and all agreed it was the best pizza we had eaten outside of Ital. Great service and amazing food."

Al Dente fresh egg taglitelle with primavera sauce and king prawns. Photo: Sophie Stainthorpe Al Dente fresh egg taglitelle with primavera sauce and king prawns. Photo: Sophie Stainthorpe

5 Al Dente, St Giles Street

Serving Italian, Mediterranean, European and Sicilian food, Al Dente is well thought of with an overall average rating of 4.5/5.

One recent reviewer said: "Lovely Italian. Went to Al Dente pasta bar to celebrate my boyfriend's birthday. The manager was very welcoming, service was prompt and efficient."

Another said: "Great atmosphere, great food, welcoming and fun. What a great place. Lovely, relaxed atmosphere, welcoming and attentive staff with a sense of fun, and the food was absolutely delicious."

Benoli on Orford Street in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Benoli on Orford Street in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

6 Benoli, Orford Street

Another high rated independent Italian restaurant with an overall average of 4.5.

One recent reviewer said: "Excellent! We visited mid week for an evening meal. All the food was amazing. We shared antipasti, and had a main and dessert each. Just couldn't resist the temptation! We left very full and happy."

Another said: "Brilliant authentic Italian. With so many chains serving up bland warmed up food, it is so nice to find genuine freshly prepared Italian food."

Italia Nostra on St Giles Street. Photo: Steve Adams Italia Nostra on St Giles Street. Photo: Steve Adams

7 Italia Nostra, St Giles Street

The list is topped off with another independent restaurant, this one specialising in northern Italian cuisine and rated an overall average of 4.5/5.

One recent reviewer said: "Just lovely. Just eaten a lovely meal for one, beautiful penne vegetarian and a glass of wine. Very attentive and warm service. Pleased to support this independent restaurant."

Another said: "Great little find. Always dubious of an empty restaurant but based on reviews tried this place out. Oh my word,just wonderful. The food was fresh and tasty and the restaurant was full within an hour of us arriving. Would certainly visit again."

Ratings are correct at time of writing.