Norwich aircraft engineer wins award for work in RAF

PUBLISHED: 10:38 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:25 20 November 2018

Sgt Dan Hardwick has been awarded the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) achievement award for his contributions to the development of aircraft tools in the RAF. Picture:Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET)

Sgt Dan Hardwick has been awarded the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) achievement award for his contributions to the development of aircraft tools in the RAF. Picture:Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET)

Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET)

A Norwich man has won an engineering award for the development of aircraft tools in the RAF.

Sergeant Dan Hardwick received the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) achievement award thanks to his contributions to the development of risk management processes and modification of aircraft tools to support the RAF.

He is also a STEM ambassador and has grown the RAF Marham network to host almost 70 events per year.

Sgt Hardwick said: “We need to break down the stereotypes created that engineers have to be purely academic, because creativity and inquisitiveness are also highly important for success. Schools should continue to encourage creativity and thinking outside the box to inspire younger generations into STEM.”

IET president Mike Carr, said: “All the IET Armed Forces Technician Award finalists demonstrated skills and knowledge through their work that went far beyond their roles. They have brought real benefits to those they work for and with.”

