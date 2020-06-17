Town bar to open upstairs music venue

(L-R): Harry Lysaght, 21, assistant chef; Rebecca Lysaght, 52, co-owner; David Lysaght, 55, co-owner and general manager; Matilda Lysaght, 23, barista; and Simon Kanpp, 38, head chef. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes Archant

A popular bar and bistro is set to open a new music venue and community space on its first floor.

The Shambles in North Walsham will be developing a 15th century barn on its first floor to accommodate jazz and classical performances along with weddings and other large events including art exhibitions and workshops.

The exact details of these events are yet to be announced, but the bistro has applied to extend its licence to unrestricted opening hours.

Owner Rebecca Lysaght said: “There is a significant demand in the town for these type of events and activities and we are delighted, especially in these difficult times, to be able to move forward with such a positive and exciting project.”

The non-profit bar opened in November 2018 after former Mundesley GP Dr Lysaght felt the town needed more healthy dining options.