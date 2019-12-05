Video

Norfolk's first dedicated CBD oil shop open for business

Your CBD Store opens in Norwich

A shop entirely dedicated to selling cannabidiol (CBD) oil has opened in Norwich, with its owners planning to make it the first of many.

Your CBD Store opens in Norwich

The Your CBD Store in Aylsham Road sells oils, balms, tablets, and even bath bombs, infused with CBD oil.

CBD is a natural remedy derived from the hemp plant, which is a strain of the Cannabis family.

However these products do not contain Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) - the stimulant which causes people to experience drug intoxication.

Despite this, a disclaimer on the Your CBD Oil site does state that the chain "cannot guarantee a false positive on a drug test will not occur".

Your CBD Store opens in Norwich

The store was set up by Norwich businessman David Walker and his son Jaz, who are hoping to recreate the success the Your CBD Store franchise has had in America.

Mr Walker said: "It's huge over there. I was a bit sceptical but I was blown away by the testimonials, so when Your CBD Store asked me to set up the UK franchise I agreed. I wanted to begin with Norwich, but we have a second store opening in Northampton very soon."

Mr Walker has invested between £40,000 and £50,000 in the store which will be managed by his son.

The shop will not only sell CBD oil products from the SunMed brand, but will also serve as a space to educate people about CBD oil and host talks from users.

Your CBD Store opens in Norwich

Jennifer Anthonisz will be setting up the Northampton store, but is currently helping set up the Norwich shop.

She said: "I have suffered with fibromyalgia for years, which is a condition that causes pain all over my body. I was on about 3000mg of tablets a day and although I had some good days I also had some really bad ones.

"I tried CBD oil after a recommendation from my brother and was shocked. Within half an hour my pain had lessened and I was laughing and playing with my grandchildren."

The team are hoping that testimonials like these will lead to more custom.

Your CBD Store opens in Norwich

"People are sceptical because they don't know what CBD is," said Mr Walker. "A lot of people come to us because they're in pain and they'll try anything, and then it changes their lives."