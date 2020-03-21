Search

Advanced search

Wine drive-thru launched as Naked Wines temporarily pauses orders

PUBLISHED: 11:34 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 21 March 2020

Matthew Harrowven has launched a wine drive-thru in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Matthew Harrowven has launched a wine drive-thru in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Archant

A wine drive-thru has opened in Norfolk to serve customers in need of their favourite tipple during the coronavirus outbreak.

Matthew Harrowven from Tap and Tipple, delivers wine to your front door, like a milkman. Picture: Ella WilkinsonMatthew Harrowven from Tap and Tipple, delivers wine to your front door, like a milkman. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Matthew Harowven runs Tap and Tipple, a wine delivery service which operates out of horse box which has wine taps – similar to beer taps – installed.

Mr Harowven said he got the idea from the nearby Grain Brewery, which launched a drive-thru service earlier in the week.

He said: “With a lot of people trying not to go out and into shops I thought it’d be a good idea to launch this service where people can just drive up and order, and have the wine in reusable bottles put into their boots.

Naked Wines offices at Chapelfield Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNaked Wines offices at Chapelfield Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

MORE: ‘People still want beer’ – Coronavirus prompts brewery to launch a ‘drive-thru’ for ale-lovers

“We did the first one yesterday and it was okay. We did our usual wine delivery day on Thursday to all our customers though so a lot of our regulars wouldn’t have needed any yet.”

Mr Harrowven delivers wine to his customers in a similar way to a milkman – dropping it off in reusable bottles and picking the empty bottles up.

He said: “A couple of our customers are asking us if we can drop off other items so I’m talking to other businesses and farm shops to see if that’s something we can do.”

The wine drive-thru will be held at the Tap and Tipple site in Rectory Road, just outside Gissing.

The drive-thru opened on Saturday night from 5pm to 8pm, and again on Sunday.

Further dates and times will be announced via social media.

MORE: Personal finance: What happens if I can’t pay my car PCP because of coronavirus?



It comes as the Norwich-based company Naked Wines announced it would not be taking further orders for the time being.

A spokesman for the business, which is based on Chapelfield Road, said: “We’ve seen a surge in orders meaning delivery times are much longer than usual. Given that the current situation is changing so rapidly we’ve made the decision to temporarily pause accepting any more orders while we work through existing ones.

“We hope you and your loved ones stay safe and healthy during this time. Keep smiling, wash your hands, drink wine. We are all in this together, and we will get through it together.”

Topic Tags:

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Teen US airman glassed in Prince of Wales Road bar

Bar & Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Have a thought for others’ - Supermarket manager issues advice to shoppers

A Tesco superstore in Caister. Picture: Google Maps.

Coronavirus: Two confirmed to have died at Norfolk hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where two patients have died Picture: QEH

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Teen US airman glassed in Prince of Wales Road bar

Bar & Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City loan export tests positive for coronavirus

Sean Raggett has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: James Wilson/Focus Images Ltd

Watch: Norwich’s Prince of Wales Road empty as clubs and bars told to shut

A quiet night at Prince of Wales road in Norwich after the announcement of pub closures. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man who sprayed ex-partner with garden hose is jailed

A man has been jailed for assault after spraying his former partner with a garden hose. Picture PA.
Drive 24