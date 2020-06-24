Which campsites in Norfolk and Waveney will reopen next month?

The owners of Canal Camping, Dilham, say they have been inundated with bookings. Pic: Canal Camping

With lockdown restrictions on the hospitality industry easing next month, campsites across Norfolk and Waveney have been experiencing an upsurge in calls and bookings.

While some sites will not be able to open immediately - as their toilets are shared facilities - others are planning to open again for campers on July 4.

Here is a list of campsites across the county reopening on that date:

• Whitlingham Broad Campsite

Whitlingham Lane, Norwich

Whitlingham Broad Camping is one of a number of campsites reopening on July 4 as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: Whitlingham Broad Camping. Whitlingham Broad Camping is one of a number of campsites reopening on July 4 as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: Whitlingham Broad Camping.

This site will reopen at about 50pc capacity and will limit visitors using toilets and showers at any one time.

Owner Linda Robey said: “Since the announcement, it’s been absolutely crazy. We have been inundated with telephone calls and bookings, at least 60 to 70pc more than normal”

• Hickling Campsite

Heath Lane, Hickling

All facilities, including four showers and toilets, will be open.

• Canal Camping

Dilham

Owned by the same couple who run Hickling Campsite, this location is also taking bookings.

• Spring Farm Campsite

Shipdham, Thetford

Owner Joanne Carroll says she is planning to reopen on the date.

• Wardley Hill Campsite

Wardley Hill Road, Bungay

Joe Putman, owner and manager, said: “We are very lucky that we don’t have a traditional toilet block. All the facilities are individual units, in the open air.

“We will be adding more cleaning points and an enhanced cleaning regime.”

The site’s library will not reopen.

“I had 60 email enquiries on Tuesday, ten times more than normal,” Mr Putman added.

The site is fully booked for every weekend until September, but weekdays are still available.

• Old Vicarage Campsite

Moulton St Mary

The owners have said on their Facebook page the site has good mid-week availability but is filling fast.

• Salhouse Broad

Lower Street, Salhouse

On its Facebook page the campsite has announced: “We will be doing extra cleaning and marking out pitches to make sure everyone has space and is safe. We can’t wait to welcome you back.”

• White House

High Road, Repps with Bastwick

This campsite, owned and run by Jim and Bronia Williams, will also reopen and is taking bookings for dates from July 4.

• Galley Hill Farm Camping

Langham Road, Blakeney, Holt

This site will open with limited numbers, but is fully booked for July and August.

• Breck Farm Camping

Off Gypsies Lane in Holt

The business’ wesbite states the campsite will reopen on July 4