Which campsites in Norfolk and Waveney will reopen next month?
PUBLISHED: 15:04 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 24 June 2020
With lockdown restrictions on the hospitality industry easing next month, campsites across Norfolk and Waveney have been experiencing an upsurge in calls and bookings.
While some sites will not be able to open immediately - as their toilets are shared facilities - others are planning to open again for campers on July 4.
Here is a list of campsites across the county reopening on that date:
• Whitlingham Broad Campsite
Whitlingham Lane, Norwich
This site will reopen at about 50pc capacity and will limit visitors using toilets and showers at any one time.
Owner Linda Robey said: “Since the announcement, it’s been absolutely crazy. We have been inundated with telephone calls and bookings, at least 60 to 70pc more than normal”
• Hickling Campsite
Heath Lane, Hickling
All facilities, including four showers and toilets, will be open.
• Canal Camping
Dilham
Owned by the same couple who run Hickling Campsite, this location is also taking bookings.
• Spring Farm Campsite
Shipdham, Thetford
Owner Joanne Carroll says she is planning to reopen on the date.
• Wardley Hill Campsite
Wardley Hill Road, Bungay
Joe Putman, owner and manager, said: “We are very lucky that we don’t have a traditional toilet block. All the facilities are individual units, in the open air.
“We will be adding more cleaning points and an enhanced cleaning regime.”
The site’s library will not reopen.
“I had 60 email enquiries on Tuesday, ten times more than normal,” Mr Putman added.
The site is fully booked for every weekend until September, but weekdays are still available.
• Old Vicarage Campsite
Moulton St Mary
The owners have said on their Facebook page the site has good mid-week availability but is filling fast.
• Salhouse Broad
Lower Street, Salhouse
On its Facebook page the campsite has announced: “We will be doing extra cleaning and marking out pitches to make sure everyone has space and is safe. We can’t wait to welcome you back.”
• White House
High Road, Repps with Bastwick
This campsite, owned and run by Jim and Bronia Williams, will also reopen and is taking bookings for dates from July 4.
• Galley Hill Farm Camping
Langham Road, Blakeney, Holt
This site will open with limited numbers, but is fully booked for July and August.
• Breck Farm Camping
Off Gypsies Lane in Holt
The business’ wesbite states the campsite will reopen on July 4
