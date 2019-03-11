Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Warning over council tax refund scam in Norfolk

11 March, 2019 - 15:54
Norfolk County Council tax bill. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk County Council tax bill. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

People in Norfolk have been warned over fraudulent text messages promising a council tax refund.

Norfolk County Council’s trading standards team says it has received reports about the messages from people living in Norfolk.

The messages say people are “due a council tax refund of £357”, and supply a link through which people can claim the ‘refund’.

Trading standards officers have said the text messages are not genuine, and those who click the links will be taken to a website which gathers personal and financial information.

MORE: Brushing - everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

“It is possible several variations of this message could be circulating with different amounts and web links,” they said.

They advised people to delete the message without clicking on any links, and to contact their local council directly if they have concerns over council tax.

The scam has been circulating around the country over the last few months, with councils elsewhere reporting similar issues.

People can report suspicious text messages to Action Fraud using their online form or by telephone on 0300 123 2040.

Most Read

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Norfolk firm finds £40.2m debt hole in finances

Kier has found a huge hole in its finances revealing a further £40.2m of debt. Photo: Steve Adams

Most Read

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Norfolk firm finds £40.2m debt hole in finances

Kier has found a huge hole in its finances revealing a further £40.2m of debt. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Popular hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Worker suffocated when clothes got caught in machine bought on eBay, court hears

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists