Warning over council tax refund scam in Norfolk

Norfolk County Council tax bill. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

People in Norfolk have been warned over fraudulent text messages promising a council tax refund.

Norfolk County Council’s trading standards team says it has received reports about the messages from people living in Norfolk.

The messages say people are “due a council tax refund of £357”, and supply a link through which people can claim the ‘refund’.

Trading standards officers have said the text messages are not genuine, and those who click the links will be taken to a website which gathers personal and financial information.

“It is possible several variations of this message could be circulating with different amounts and web links,” they said.

They advised people to delete the message without clicking on any links, and to contact their local council directly if they have concerns over council tax.

The scam has been circulating around the country over the last few months, with councils elsewhere reporting similar issues.

People can report suspicious text messages to Action Fraud using their online form or by telephone on 0300 123 2040.