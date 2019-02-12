Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Region’s tourism hotspots celebrated

PUBLISHED: 23:04 28 February 2019

Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards

Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards

Archant

The best of East Anglia’s tourism industry have been recognised at an annual award ceremony.

Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism AwardsNorfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards

The Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards, hosted by Archant the publisher of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, brought together businesses from across the sector.

The big winners at the awards, sponsored by Hoseasons, were the Maids Head Hotel and the Assembly House, both in Norwich, which bagged two gongs each.

And businesses in Suffolk were also celebrating with Southwold’s Maize Maze and Africa Alive! both winning prizes for the best visitor attraction in the region.

And it was a very special night for Greg Munford, chief executive director of Richardson’s Holiday Parks, who was the recipient of the Outstanding Achievement Award for his tireless contribution to the sector.

Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism AwardsNorfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards

As well as his role at Richardson’s, Mr Munford is the president of British Marine Federation, was appointed by the secretary of state as a member of the Broads Authority and is a past chairman and director of the influential destination marketing organisation Visit the Broads.

Before the awards EDP editor David Powles congratulated the nominees and looked forward to another exciting year for tourism in East Anglia.

He said: “Tonight is all about celebration. We know there is a lot of uncertainty out there with Brexit on the horizon but tourism continues to be an area of success and growth.

“In Norfolk the latest figures show that tourism is the largest sector industry in the county, supporting 65,000 jobs, which equates to around 18pc of all employment, while in Suffolk, the value of tourism hit £2bn for the first time in 2018 – that’s 5pc growth year on year, now supporting more than 42,000 jobs.

“There are many positive stories about tourism in our region reported regularly in the EDP. It’s important we recognise the achievements and contributions of businesses and individuals to the sector.

“In Norfolk, the first ever Norfolk Day was a huge success, gaining the backing of Prince William, Stephen Fry and national accolades have already this year been handed to Roarr Dinosaur Adventure and Norwich Market, with no doubt more to come.”

Hoseasons’ Simon Altham added: “We are once again delighted to be supporting these awards and demonstrating our commitment to the regional economy. As a business with 75 years’ local heritage it’s incredibly rewarding to be playing our part in such a great event and recognising the true heroes of our local tourism industry.”

THE WINNERS

Food and Drink Tourism Attraction: The Assembly House

Eco-Tourism: Alde Garden Campsite

Best Holiday Park/Village: Fritton Lake Resort

Family Event of the Year: Wells Carnival

Best Independent Hotel: The Maids Head Hotel

Best Campsite and Caravanning Experience: Mill Hill Farm Caravan & Camping Park

Best Small Visitor Attraction: Southwold Maize Maze

Best Large Visitor Attraction: Africa Alive!

Best Self-Catering Establishment: Barn Drift

Best Bed & Breakfast: Manor Farm Knodishall

Best Marketing: The Assembly House

Customers at the Heart of Everything: The Suffolk Escape

Best Staff Training: Potters Resort

Investing in the Future: The Maids Head Hotel

Outstanding Achievement: Greg Munford

Most Read

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

School pays tribute to ‘popular’ and ‘successful’ student killed in crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Police on the hunt for man after mugging in Norwich

Police would like to speak to this man after a mugging in Magdalen Street. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norwich home interiors store announces it is to close

A flower heart in the window of Berrys and Grey, in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Pic: Neil Didsbury, Archant.

Motorist caught speeding by police twice in one afternoon

Police caught a speeding motorist twice in the same afternoon. Picture: Denise Bradley

Region’s tourism hotspots celebrated

Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists