Search

Advanced search

Video

Shoppers waiting until midnight to get delivery slots as supermarkets can’t cope

PUBLISHED: 14:35 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 17 April 2020

A delivery from Morrisons; a welcome sight if you can get a delivery booked. Pic: Morrisons

A delivery from Morrisons; a welcome sight if you can get a delivery booked. Pic: Morrisons

Shoppers in Norfolk are still struggling to get hold of essentials as supermarkets battle to cope with extra demand due to coronavirus.

It comes as some stores are almost doubling the number of home delivery and click and collect slots, recruiting extra drivers and packers.

But the stores admit it is still not enough.

And in a desperate bid to get a slot people are waiting up until midnight when many of the supermarkets add extra availability – at a premium surcharge of up to £7. You then have to complete your shopping by 2am otherwise you lose the slot.

Others are forced to venture out to supermarkets and stand in orderly but snaking queues due to social distancing.

A queue for Morrisons during the Coronavirus lockdown in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA queue for Morrisons during the Coronavirus lockdown in Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

MORE: Police called after sub-letting row leaves innocent man sleeping in his car

People voiced their frustration at the stressful process online in community forums. One shopper living in Aylsham posted on the site Nextdoor: “Had a phone message to say I can have a weekly online delivery due to NHS shielding registration ... I can’t find any slots at all up to May 3.” Another user, also from Aylsham, posted: “I had to stay up and join the rush for the midnight release of slots as now all the vulnerable slots are booked up three weeks ahead.”

No delivery slots or click and collect at Waitrose. Pic: ArchantNo delivery slots or click and collect at Waitrose. Pic: Archant

Local authorities are helping out with running errands such as shopping and prescription collection for those who have registered on the government website but the system has a backlog.

At 8am this newspaper tried to book a home delivery or click and collect slot:

• Morrisons – There was an estimated wait time in an online queue of 17 minutes with 15,205 users ahead just to access the site.

• Waitrose – No delivery or click and collect slots were showing any time in the future at North Walsham.

Two £4 delivery slots at Asda. Pic: ArchantTwo £4 delivery slots at Asda. Pic: Archant

• Asda – There were just two home delivery slots on Tuesday April 28, costing £4, and no click and collects showing up until April 29.

• Sainsbury’s – The store in North Walsham was showing nothing available.

New apps are now available such as ‘Check-In’ which shows you how long the queue is at your nearest supermarket and whether they are running out of essentials.

Dave Lewis, chief executive at Tesco, said: “Through a series of measures including more drivers, pickers and vans, we’ll expand the number of slots available each week; but this still isn’t enough to meet the demand.”

Tesco slots available but at the highest surchage price. Pic: ArchantTesco slots available but at the highest surchage price. Pic: Archant

A spokeswoman at Asda said: “We’re doing all we can and would continue to urge customers who are able to visit shops to think of how they can support others in their community and if they can shop for them.”

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich drug addict admits supplying undercover police officer

Previous police custody image of Sarah Harcourt. Photo: Suppplied

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘I just couldn’t walk away’ - Hospital’s nursing director returns to work just 24 hours after retirement

Julia Hunt, former director of nursing at the James Paget, who returned to work just 24 hours after retiring Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Great-grandmother dies from coronavirus days before 100th birthday

The family of a great-grandmother who passed away in care with suspected coronavirus, days before turning 100, are ‘in shock’ at her sudden death. Photo: Lisa Moore

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eleven more coronavirus deaths confirmed in Norfolk’s hospitals

A total of 159 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Loner’ who sparked terror alert jailed for five years

Clinton Hicks Picture: METROPOLITAN POLICE

Norwich pub launches same-day beer and pie delivery

Landlords of The Rumsey Wells, Katie and Dan Searle, have launched a beer and pie delivery service. Picture: Louisa Baldwin/Supplied by The Rumsey Wells

Norwich panto star’s honest speech about his mental health battles

Joe Tracini as Buttons in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal Picture: Richard Jarmy
Drive 24