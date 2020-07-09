Search

Advanced search

Friend not foe: The mole catcher who gets a buzz out of rehoming pest pals

PUBLISHED: 06:30 10 July 2020

Under the roof tiles in this house in Hethel were 85,000 aggressive Italian bees. Pic: Buzz Off

Under the roof tiles in this house in Hethel were 85,000 aggressive Italian bees. Pic: Buzz Off

Norfolk’s Lady Mole Catcher is normally an unwelcome sight for garden pests – but for one species, that’s about to change.

Louise Chapman, who's rescuing bees as well as catching moles. Pic: subittedLouise Chapman, who's rescuing bees as well as catching moles. Pic: subitted

That’s because Louise Chapman, who has been catching moles since 2014, earning her the nickname, has just launched a new business – catching and rehoming honey bees.

Ms Chapman, whose business Buzz Off is based at the Union Building in Rose Lane, Norwich, now specialises in the removal of bees from properties and gardens across Norfolk, which she then, because of the need to keep them safe, rehomes in hives with beekeepers.

It is a far cry from some of the rather more deadly pests she’s had to deal with – previously working in Australia getting rid of crocodiles, venomous snakes, spiders and even wild pigs from people’s places of work and homes.

But being faced with 85,000 aggressive bees, as she was on one job recently at a house in Hethel, is not easy either.

Bees and their honeycomb at a house in Clenchwarton. Pic: Buzz OffBees and their honeycomb at a house in Clenchwarton. Pic: Buzz Off

However, Ms Chapman, who was initially an English and drama teacher, is unfazed at dealing with the sight of swarms.

She said: “Mother nature always teaches me many new things every day and for that I am forever blessed. I hadn’t considered that starting my business as a mole catcher would have led me to create a business that really is a game changer for the future of our world.”

When honey bee swarms have set up home in chimneys and wall cavities, rehoming them due to nuisance, structural damage or work prevention reasons is not an easy task, she said.

Killing bees with insecticides is no longer appropriate due to environmental reasons, which prompted Ms Chapman to think of setting up a business which removes, but doesn’t harm, them.

Bees swarming under the roof tiles at a house in Hethel. Pic: Buzz OffBees swarming under the roof tiles at a house in Hethel. Pic: Buzz Off

She uses a drone to view the problem and then thermal imaging to pinpoint exactly where the bees are if inside a chimney or building. Wearing full protective clothing, she then removes the bees using equipment that’s a bit like a vacuum cleaner, sucking them out, straight into a safe bee box to be transported to a hive.

She said: “Sadly, bee numbers are falling across the UK and around the world. Honey bees are vitally important for flower pollination.

“Of the 100 crop species that provide 90pc of the world’s food, more than 70pc are pollinated by bees. It is therefore vitally important that we take care of our bees.”

Removing the bees without causing harm to them. Pic: Buzz Off.Removing the bees without causing harm to them. Pic: Buzz Off.

The buzzword on honeybees:

As the honeycomb is a food source for bees, any contamination by pesticides or insecticides can have severe consequences.

Once honey bees have created a honeycomb the structure is protected by UK law. The longer a colony is in situ, the larger the honeycomb, which provides a significant challenge for removing the insects and their structures legally and responsibly.

Chemical insecticides are now being phased out or restricted, in accordance with regulations and incorrect removal or illegal treatment of a honeycomb could result in a fine of up to £25,000.

Where the bees end up, safely in a hive. Pic: Buzz OffWhere the bees end up, safely in a hive. Pic: Buzz Off

Honey bees naturally swarm during the end of April to the middle of June and can often be seen hanging in trees, bushes or on walls as they travel en route to the new home that they have chosen.

Local bee keepers will happily remove swarms that hang in these spaces, but they cannot help when the bees have entered a building space and have started to build their honeycomb, said Ms Chapman.

A honey bee colony will continue to grow each year. The average size is around 50,000 bees, which has the potential to produce around six litres of honey.

Louise Chapman, who's rescuing bees as well as catching moles. Pic: submittedLouise Chapman, who's rescuing bees as well as catching moles. Pic: submitted

Louise Chapman, who's rescuing bees as well as catching moles. Pic: subittedLouise Chapman, who's rescuing bees as well as catching moles. Pic: subitted

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Construction firm makes quarter of its staff redundant

Richard Bateman (inset) said he had to make the

Famous holiday resort to reopen with 50 new restaurant suites

John Potter from Potters Resort, Hopton. The resort is having to reinvent itself as it turns 100 years old. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

‘It’s unwalkable’ - man could’ve been injured by thistles on overgrown path

The footpath between Waxham Road and the old school in Sea Palling which has become overgrown. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Most Read

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 14 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested after graffiti attacks on Nelson statue

The statue of Vice Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral has been fenced off by Norwich City Council contractors while they assess the damage caused by two separate graffiti attacks. Picture: Daniel Moxon

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Bus operators say government advice on avoiding non-essential travel should change

Chris Speed head of operations at First Eastern Counties. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Friend not foe: The mole catcher who gets a buzz out of rehoming pest pals

Under the roof tiles in this house in Hethel were 85,000 aggressive Italian bees. Pic: Buzz Off

Nine reasons to enjoy a staycation in Norfolk

Sunset at Sea Palling. Picture: Daniel Mason