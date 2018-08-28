Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

A leading Norfolk hotel has been named the most romantic in the country.

Strattons Hotel in Swaffham was named the 2019 Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Romantic Choice.

The guide, which is independent and impartial, praised the hotel as a “hidden gem in which guests can relax and enjoy comfy and funky surroundings”, with a restaurant, cafe deli and interiors shop on site.

Among the romantic features the judges identified in the hotel’s 14 rooms and suites were open fires, four-poster beds, freestanding baths at the foot of the bed with room for two, a Moroccan-style tented ceiling, a private decked balcony and cinema screen.

Owner Vanessa Scott said: “We are thrilled to have been honoured in this way. In nearly 30 years of business we have stuck to our principles of providing quality, without sacrifice to the environment, and creating a unique and special environment where we hope guests can relax and be happy.”