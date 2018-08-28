Search

Advanced search

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

PUBLISHED: 05:00 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:29 07 November 2018

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

Strattons Hotel.

A leading Norfolk hotel has been named the most romantic in the country.

Strattons Hotel owner Vanessa Scott. Picture: Ian BurtStrattons Hotel owner Vanessa Scott. Picture: Ian Burt

Strattons Hotel in Swaffham was named the 2019 Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Romantic Choice.

The guide, which is independent and impartial, praised the hotel as a “hidden gem in which guests can relax and enjoy comfy and funky surroundings”, with a restaurant, cafe deli and interiors shop on site.

Among the romantic features the judges identified in the hotel’s 14 rooms and suites were open fires, four-poster beds, freestanding baths at the foot of the bed with room for two, a Moroccan-style tented ceiling, a private decked balcony and cinema screen.

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

Owner Vanessa Scott said: “We are thrilled to have been honoured in this way. In nearly 30 years of business we have stuck to our principles of providing quality, without sacrifice to the environment, and creating a unique and special environment where we hope guests can relax and be happy.”

Related articles

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Ad Feature How to invest in clean energy

Peter Sharkey
Most of us are more environmentally aware than we were four decades ago (Picture: Supplied)

Many years ago, I was a first year student at Bristol University, living in Badock Hall, a modern hall of residence in a cluster of four small accommodation complexes situated on the edge of the beautiful Durdham Downs, around 30 minutes’ walk from the main university precinct and the magnificent Wills Building.

Environmental, social and governance policy: how does your business score?

cozens-hardy

Caroline Linsdell, a partner with Cozens-Hardy solicitors, asks businesses: how ESG-compliant are you?

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

Video Farmer who was almost killed by his own tractor sells entire vintage collection for £100,000

Eddie Thompson sold his vintage farm machine collection after he was seriously injured by one of the tractors this year. Pictured: A 1952 David Brown army tug made £6,000. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich travel agent thanks “resilient” people of Norfolk for supporting business for 30 years

Staff from Nortfolk's Skyplane Worldchoice celebrate 30 years in business. Picture: Skyplane Worldchoice

Petrol prices are cut at Big Four supermarkets after pressure from motorists

The Big Four supermarkets are to cut the price of fuel. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Steak-and-lobster restaurant Bourgee announces opening date in Norwich

Bourgee directors James Welling and Mark Baumann. Picture: Bourgee.

Gallery Which three Norfolk hotels have been named among the country’s top 50?

Inside one of the rooms at the Old Town Hall House in Cley-next-the-Sea. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide