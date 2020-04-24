Search

Bad hair day? Hairdressers set to be closed for another six months

PUBLISHED: 16:30 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 24 April 2020

Hairdressers have been told they may not be allowed to open for another six months. Inset: Charlotte Sims of Charisma Beauty in Norwich. Picture: Getty/Charisma

: Getty/Charisma

Hair and beauty specialists have said they will do whatever it takes to keep the public safe – even if it means staying closed for a further six months.

A senior government insider has reportedly said “people’s hair is going to get pretty long” until a solution can be found to minimise the spread of the virus between those in close contact.

Given the nature of the hair and beauty business this could see the sector remain temporarily closed until the epidemic ebbs.

But the owner of a Norwich beauty salon has said she is “passionate” about the need for salons to open only when it was safe.

Charlotte Sims, owner of Charisma in Norwich city centre, said: “My concern is keeping my clients and my staff safe,” she said. “If that means we have to stay shut and help save people then so be it – we’ve adapted the way we are working and will continue to do so until the government advises us we can reopen.”

Ms Sims has been keeping her business going by sending out pedicure kits to clients, putting together packages for gel nail removals and teaching people how to look after their skin on zoom.

She said: “I’m not going to stop working on my business I’m going to continue to grow and look after my clients.”  Ms Sims added that so far she had found the government and banks helpful in her requests for support.

“I’ve had some financial support come through and although it was understandably a bit slow it’s meant I can pay my staff,” she said. “The banks took a bit longer to get hold of but they seem to be catching up now. It doesn’t matter whether we need to adapt - but I’m very passionate about the fact that salons should only open when it’s safe for everyone.”

