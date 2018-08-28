Norfolk employee wins national franchiser’s award

From left, Shaun O’Brien, Angie Symonds and Jean O’Brien. Picture: Metrorod. Archant

A woman from Norfolk has been named the ‘Best Brand Builder’ at an awards ceremony held by a national franchise.

Angie Symonds of Metro Rod Norwich in Tharston received her award at the company’s national conference at the Celtic Manor Resort in Wales, and beat competition from 41 depots.

The award recognised Ms Symonds’ work in search engine optimisation, increasing brand awareness and exposure, and growing sales for the drainage and plumbing company.

Deva Shinh, Metrorod’s marketing training manager at, said: “Angie’s tenacity, dedication and high level of competitiveness has made her come out on top. I have seen her SEO and brand awareness skills increase tenfold throughout this year and the results she has attained are a testament to that.”

Metro Rod Norwich was founded in 2001 by Shaun and Jean O’Brien.