Search

Advanced search

Norfolk ed-tech business eyes global expansion with US launch

PUBLISHED: 10:09 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:54 21 November 2018

Sarah Mintey from Developing Experts who are based in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Sarah Mintey from Developing Experts who are based in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

One of Norfolk’s fastest-growing tech start-ups is readying itself to go global, as it launches its service to 30 million new US customers next month.

Developing Experts has landed a contract with app developer Sandbox, and along with five other affiliate programmes will be opening its teaching tool kit programme to American parents, teachers, and children.

The 20-strong company is also eyeing contracts in China and India.

Founder Sarah Mintey, a former Norfolk head teacher, designed the platform to support teachers who lack confidence in the topics they teach, having never specialised in them. Industry experts teach video lessons from languages to science, providing students with an interactive style of learning.

She believes the US venture could be a major breakthrough for her firm, but has conservatively forecast reaching just 0.25% of the market of 30 million potential US customers.

She said: “Even if only a quarter of a percent take up the product, it would still be huge. However we think it has the potential to do much better than that, which would take the company to the next level.”

And that could mean the three-year-old Norwich company’s turnover breaking the £5m barrier, as long as it can satisfy the US market.

“For America at least we haven’t had to change the language, and have been able to align the content with their curriculum,” Ms Mintey said.

“But the American market like to have a customer care helpline, which obviously doesn’t work with the time difference to the UK. We have had to invest some time in creating videos with FAQs for that market.”

Given the former Future50 company’s need to ensure quality of content, Ms Mintey has had to ensure her team, who are based at offices at Diamond House on Vulcan Road North, can cope with the increased workload.

She said: “We knew we could pull off the America deal with the amount of staff we had, but if we land any more major contracts we will have to increase the team.

“We are in partnership with the University of East Anglia, working with their PhD students and getting them introduced to Developing Experts as a future employer.”

In 2017, Developing Experts won the Breaking Boundaries category at the EDP Business Awards.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

How landlord and tenant can join together to mitigate rates liability

Owners of empty properties may well want to consider using short-term letting to mitigate their liability for rates Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Empty shops and offices receive a complete exemption from business rates for three months after they become vacant. But, what happens after that? asks Simon Button, of Steeles Law.

Ad Feature Why East Anglia’s top performers are going back to the classroom

Tony Wenham
Degree apprenticeships act as a helping hand/enabler that allow businesses to more easily engage with providers Picture: Jake Peet/UEA

Even the brightest and best trained people can benefit from upskilling in new and highly relevant disciplines.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

High Lodge, ROARR and Sea Life named best attractions in East of England

Sea Life in Great Yarmouth is just one of the many attractions in the Merlin Entertainments group.

‘It helped me as a father’ – Norwich dad praises firm’s parental leave policy as figures show hundreds are signing up

Craig Southworth with his son Robson who is now nine months old. Picture: Craig Southworth

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

When House of Fraser came to Norwich: What the department store meant to our retail scene

Looking out over the Chapelfield development in Norwich, November 2004. Picture: Bill Smith

Great Yarmouth businesses prepare for glitzy Spirit of Enterprise Awards

3sun Group, Business of the Decade Award at last year's Spirit of Enterprise Awards 2017 Picture: James Bass Photography

Ladies retailer Bonmarche sees profits nose-dive by 48% as Christmas approaches

Bonmarche. Front of shop on the Market Place in Great Yarmouth town centre. Picture: James Bass

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide