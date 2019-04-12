Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Experts on how Debenhams stores in Norwich, King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth will fight for survival

12 April, 2019 - 06:00
Professors Joshua Bamford and Ratular Chakraborty discuss why Debenhams was destined to fail. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Professors Joshua Bamford and Ratular Chakraborty discuss why Debenhams was destined to fail. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009

The saga of Debenhams’s demise has come to its conclusion with the company being placed into administration.

Professor Joshua Bamfield, director of the Centre of Retail Research. Picture: Joshua BamfieldProfessor Joshua Bamfield, director of the Centre of Retail Research. Picture: Joshua Bamfield

Fingers have been pointed across the boardroom and between shareholders in a bid to determine who is to blame for the collapse of a company which was once a pillar of the UK’s high street.

Rescue deals from retail tycoon Mike Ashley were repeatedly rebuffed by the business, which in the end chose to place its fate in the hands of lenders instead of seeing the controversial billionaire sit as executive of the chain.

How the unravelling of Debenhams will impact Norfolk’s stores and staff remains to be seen, though retail analysts in the county have already begun hedging their bets.

Prof Joshua Bamford is the director for the Centre of Retail Research based out of Union House in Norwich’s Rose Lane.

He said: “Debenhams has had problems because all of its value was extracted out of it, and it was used as a money-making machine.”

Prof Bamford was referring to the fact that Debenhams was taken over by a private consortium in 2003 who invested £600m into the company but raised a further £1.8bn through new debt.

The consortium also sold off freehold properties it owned and slashed refurbishment spending by 77% per square foot.

“It’s a risky business to sell of freeholds because instead they had to take on long-term leases. They did it to get more profit into the company,” Prof Bamford explained.

“The problem with this is that Debenhams couldn’t be dynamic in moving about – they were stuck in one spot for 15 years which weren’t necessarily the best locations as time moved on.”

In 2006 the business was once again floated on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) taking it from a private to a public company.

“A lot of people have lost a lot of money over this because they bought shares which have just been run into the ground,” Prof Bamford said.

“Debenhams lost their value twofold – they sold their sites but also stopped investing. They didn’t refurbish sites so they ended up looking old and tired – they couldn’t compete.”

However, the academic was not surprised by the sparring between the board and Mr Ashley who had a 29% stake in the business.

Mr Ashley made a series of rescue offers which ended in a shocking request that two members of the board undertake lie detector tests and stocks be suspended.

As a result of the lender takeover Mr Ashley’s shares have been wiped.

“I can see why they didn’t want Mr Ashley to take over,” Prof Bamford said.

“Although he’s clearly very good at doing what he does, I don’t think he has a suitable candidate to run a department store chain.”

He added: “What I think Mr Ashley took to the board was a merge of House of Fraser and Debenhams to cut costs and boost profit. It just wouldn’t work.

“But I can see why Mr Ashley was making such a go of trying to rescue Debenhams. If I had lost £150m I’d be pretty upset too.”

Ratula Chakraborty is a professor of business management at the University of East Anglia.

Looking at the future of the company, Prof Chakraborty said: “There is a chance that Debenhams will receive an offer to take them out of administration but there are very few suitors with deep pockets to bail out this struggling retailer.

“Debenhams is caught in the middle, neither providing a high-end service like a top department store nor a basic service like a discount store, and as a result it is being squeezed by declining sales and declining margins in the face of weakening high street sales as consumers move to online shopping.

“Debenhams needs to cut costs by reducing the number of its stores while investing in in-store service and building up its brand, which has been deeply tarnished by the negative publicity surrounding its financial problems.”

Most Read

Police ‘shocked’ as motorist with three children in car tests positive for drugs on A47

Police said a driver who failed a drugs test had been behind the wheel with three small children in the car. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Do you know this woman? Police in CCTV appeal after petrol station purse theft

Police want to speak to this woman in connection with a purse theft at a Norfolk petrol station. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Take a first look inside Norwich’s first zero-waste shop and cafe

Family and friends have been helping to get Re-Source ready for opening. Phaedra Parrish (left) and Ishtar Parrish (right) with their mother Cata (centre), at the new zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Work worth £10m set to begin on Norfolk roads next week

A pothole in Norwich Road, Wymondham. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Youth coach Kit Carson abused boys while at Norwich City, victims allege

Kit Carson (foreground, right) pictured with trialists heading for a football camp in Shotley, Suffolk, on February 19, 1986. Photo: Cambridge News

Norfolk tulip fields ablaze with colour

Workers in the tulip fields near King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Drink-driver found three times over limit on A47

Photo: James Bass.

Revealed - what people really think of King’s Lynn

Despite its downsides, King's Lynn still has plenty going for it, according to your responses to our survey Picture: Ian Burt

Motorists warned following spate of van thefts

Since the start of January, 23 Mercedes Sprinter vans have been stolen in the Great Yarmouth, Broadland, South Norfolk and Kings Lynn areas.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists