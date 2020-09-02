Christmas in September? Town’s QD store launches Christmas aisle

QD in North Walsham has launched its Christmas display over 120 days before the big event. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske Casey Cooper-Fiske

A town shop has shown it thinks it’s never too early to start planning for Christmas after launching its festive aisle - in September.

The aisle in North Walsham’s branch of QD is already festooned with Christmas decorations, much to the bemusement of some shoppers.

The aisle, located at the front of the chain’s North Walsham branch, features Christmas cards, gifts and wrapping paper along with advent calendars.

QD said it had introduced the range in September to be there for “forward planners” and “early purchasers”, with hopes that the store will become a one-stop shop for Christmas products.

One shopper, who did not wish to be named, said: “I’ve never seen anything like it, I know we’re going to have a COVID Christmas and people might want to get their things early but that’s still ridiculous.”

Lisa Tegg wrote on Facebook replying to a post on the North Walsham Notice Board which first spotted the seasonal display: “That is totally crazy. It makes me hate Christmas, not enjoy it, if shops bring it out too early.

“Christmas is about family and getting together to eat and chat.”

Another, Graeme Standring, replied that he understood the move: “In retail Christmas usually starts this sort of time, while you may not always be aware as a customer. The thing you need to remember is some people do start to buy things now for Xmas as their personal situation means they can’t get it all in December.

“As usual, if you don’t like it, don’t buy it.”

James Collins, QD associate director of trading, said: “At QD, we will be the place to go for all things Christmas, from decorating your home from head to toe in decorations, lights, trees and baubles to wrapping your gifts with love and style, all the while keeping the costs down.

“We always like to showcase our range earlier than most retailers so customers can spread the cost of Christmas over as many months as possible, particularly after being such a difficult year for everyone in 2020.”