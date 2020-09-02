Search

Advanced search

Christmas in September? Town’s QD store launches Christmas aisle

PUBLISHED: 10:41 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:41 02 September 2020

QD in North Walsham has launched its Christmas display over 120 days before the big event. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

QD in North Walsham has launched its Christmas display over 120 days before the big event. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Casey Cooper-Fiske

A town shop has shown it thinks it’s never too early to start planning for Christmas after launching its festive aisle - in September.

QD in North Walsham has launched its Christmas display over 120 days before the big event. Picture: Casey Cooper-FiskeQD in North Walsham has launched its Christmas display over 120 days before the big event. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The aisle in North Walsham’s branch of QD is already festooned with Christmas decorations, much to the bemusement of some shoppers.

The aisle, located at the front of the chain’s North Walsham branch, features Christmas cards, gifts and wrapping paper along with advent calendars.

QD said it had introduced the range in September to be there for “forward planners” and “early purchasers”, with hopes that the store will become a one-stop shop for Christmas products.

One shopper, who did not wish to be named, said: “I’ve never seen anything like it, I know we’re going to have a COVID Christmas and people might want to get their things early but that’s still ridiculous.”

QD in North Walsham has launched its Christmas display over 120 days before the big event. Picture: Casey Cooper-FiskeQD in North Walsham has launched its Christmas display over 120 days before the big event. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Lisa Tegg wrote on Facebook replying to a post on the North Walsham Notice Board which first spotted the seasonal display: “That is totally crazy. It makes me hate Christmas, not enjoy it, if shops bring it out too early.

“Christmas is about family and getting together to eat and chat.”

Another, Graeme Standring, replied that he understood the move: “In retail Christmas usually starts this sort of time, while you may not always be aware as a customer. The thing you need to remember is some people do start to buy things now for Xmas as their personal situation means they can’t get it all in December.

“As usual, if you don’t like it, don’t buy it.”

QD in North Walsham has launched its Christmas display over 120 days before the big event. Picture: Casey Cooper-FiskeQD in North Walsham has launched its Christmas display over 120 days before the big event. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

James Collins, QD associate director of trading, said: “At QD, we will be the place to go for all things Christmas, from decorating your home from head to toe in decorations, lights, trees and baubles to wrapping your gifts with love and style, all the while keeping the costs down.

“We always like to showcase our range earlier than most retailers so customers can spread the cost of Christmas over as many months as possible, particularly after being such a difficult year for everyone in 2020.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich hairdresser in running to be ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’

Norwich hairdresser Sue Leeming is one of 12 finalists in the ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’ competition. Picture: Peta

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

River rescue after person fell from boat

Tar Works Road in Great Yarmouth. Fire crews helped rescue someone who fell from a boat in the nearby River Bure. Picture: James Bass

Van driver punches man during road rage assault

Witnesses are being sought after a road rage incident on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Van driver punches man during road rage assault

Witnesses are being sought after a road rage incident on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Norwich hairdresser in running to be ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’

Norwich hairdresser Sue Leeming is one of 12 finalists in the ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’ competition. Picture: Peta

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Final decision on £271m shopping centre revamp due within days

Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Christmas in September? Town’s QD store launches Christmas aisle

QD in North Walsham has launched its Christmas display over 120 days before the big event. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske