Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Celebrity chef and business owner to appear at charity show

PUBLISHED: 10:37 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 16 August 2019

TV chefs Jean-Christophe Novelli and Polly Guy. Polly is taking part in the Aylsham Show cookery theatre. Pic: contributed

TV chefs Jean-Christophe Novelli and Polly Guy. Polly is taking part in the Aylsham Show cookery theatre. Pic: contributed

Norfolk businesswoman and winner of Channel 4's Come Dine with Me, Polly Guy, will be showing off her culinary skills at Norfolk's Aylsham Show.

Phil Cooper and Catherine Hunt go head to head in the Aylsham Show cookery theatre Ready, Steady, Cook challenge. Pic: contributedPhil Cooper and Catherine Hunt go head to head in the Aylsham Show cookery theatre Ready, Steady, Cook challenge. Pic: contributed

And Phil Cooper, lettings partner and Catherine Hunt, lettings property manager, both from property agents and sponsors, Arnolds Keys, are going head to head in the annual 'Ready, Steady, Cook challenge as part of the day's events.

Just like the BBC TV cooking game show, two professional chefs will reveal some key ingredients on the day in front of an audience - and Phil and Catherine need to come up with a dish which they cook on the spot with a time limit. The audience then votes for the winner.

It's all part of the cookery theatre antics forming part of the Aylsham Show taking place on the Blickling estate on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, with proceeds going to charity.

The one-day agricultural show has a host of trade stalls and exhibitions as well as livestock displays and a food hall. But the cookery theatre, sponsored by Arnolds Keys, is always a big attraction with a schedule of chefs throughout the day demonstrating how to create some culinary masterpieces live on stage in front of an audience.

Jeremy Parke. Pic: contributedJeremy Parke. Pic: contributed

MORE: 'Thousands of visitors' to be bowled over by new firm opening in Castle Mall

This year Norfolk celebrity chef and owner of her own catering business, Polly's Pantries, Polly Guy returns but this time not as a judge but demonstrating how to make a quick and easy starter and dessert. Polly stepped in last year to help organisers after a chef cancelled at the last minute. This time she will be doing her own demo. Joining her in the list of chefs from different Norfolk businesses will be Dan Smith, who appeared on TV's the Great British Menu in 2016 and is chef patron of the Ingham Swan, which re-opened after a devastating fire, and also the Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross and owner of the Warwick St Social in Norwich.

Dan Smith. Pic: ArchantDan Smith. Pic: Archant

Also taking part will be Iain McCarten, head chef at the Last Wine Bar in Norwich, who is also part of the management team of the business after it was bought out by a consortium of investors earlier this year. He will be joined by Jeremy Parke, executive head chef at No Twenty9 bar and restaurant in Burnham Market, having joined that establishment in April after Season restaurant in Wells-on-Sea and Cley Windmill. With Aylsham Show regulars, Johnny Payne and Jason Gibbons from Coxfords butchers deciding to take a break this year, Sam Papworth, from Papworth butchers, with businesses in Fakenham, Swaffham, Sheringham, and North Walsham, is stepping in. He will give a 30 minute butchery demo.

To find out more click here

One of Polly Guy's showcase cakes. Pic: contributedOne of Polly Guy's showcase cakes. Pic: contributed

Norfolk celebrity chef Polly Guy. Pic: contributedNorfolk celebrity chef Polly Guy. Pic: contributed

Iain McCarten, head chef at The Last Wine Bar and Restaurant in Norwich. Picture: Andy NewmanIain McCarten, head chef at The Last Wine Bar and Restaurant in Norwich. Picture: Andy Newman

Last Wine Bar chef Iain McCarten in action doing a cookery demo. Pic: ArchantLast Wine Bar chef Iain McCarten in action doing a cookery demo. Pic: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Sam Papworth. Pic: contributedSam Papworth. Pic: contributed

One of Polly Guy's fantastic cake creations. Pic: contributedOne of Polly Guy's fantastic cake creations. Pic: contributed

Polly Guy, who will be demonstrating at the Aylsham Show cookerty theatre. Pic: contributedPolly Guy, who will be demonstrating at the Aylsham Show cookerty theatre. Pic: contributed

Most Read

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Arrest made after man seen carrying firearm in town centre

Photographs posted on social media show officers on Whitehart Street, with police cars blocking the road. Picture: James Bass

A149 in West Norfolk remains closed following ‘serious’ crash

Norfolk police said the A149, between the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Knights Hill roundabouts, was closed due to the incident. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Louis Thompson joins Shrewsbury Town on loan

Louis Thompson has joined Shrewsbury Town on a season long loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Running column: Mark Armstrong is keeping the legs ticking over... and that’s just how he likes it

Mark Armstrong with his daugher, Lara, on a run in Gran Canaria. Picture: Alison Armstrong

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists