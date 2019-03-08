Celebrity chef and business owner to appear at charity show

TV chefs Jean-Christophe Novelli and Polly Guy. Polly is taking part in the Aylsham Show cookery theatre. Pic: contributed

Norfolk businesswoman and winner of Channel 4's Come Dine with Me, Polly Guy, will be showing off her culinary skills at Norfolk's Aylsham Show.

Phil Cooper and Catherine Hunt go head to head in the Aylsham Show cookery theatre Ready, Steady, Cook challenge. Pic: contributed Phil Cooper and Catherine Hunt go head to head in the Aylsham Show cookery theatre Ready, Steady, Cook challenge. Pic: contributed

And Phil Cooper, lettings partner and Catherine Hunt, lettings property manager, both from property agents and sponsors, Arnolds Keys, are going head to head in the annual 'Ready, Steady, Cook challenge as part of the day's events.

Just like the BBC TV cooking game show, two professional chefs will reveal some key ingredients on the day in front of an audience - and Phil and Catherine need to come up with a dish which they cook on the spot with a time limit. The audience then votes for the winner.

It's all part of the cookery theatre antics forming part of the Aylsham Show taking place on the Blickling estate on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, with proceeds going to charity.

The one-day agricultural show has a host of trade stalls and exhibitions as well as livestock displays and a food hall. But the cookery theatre, sponsored by Arnolds Keys, is always a big attraction with a schedule of chefs throughout the day demonstrating how to create some culinary masterpieces live on stage in front of an audience.

Jeremy Parke. Pic: contributed Jeremy Parke. Pic: contributed

This year Norfolk celebrity chef and owner of her own catering business, Polly's Pantries, Polly Guy returns but this time not as a judge but demonstrating how to make a quick and easy starter and dessert. Polly stepped in last year to help organisers after a chef cancelled at the last minute. This time she will be doing her own demo. Joining her in the list of chefs from different Norfolk businesses will be Dan Smith, who appeared on TV's the Great British Menu in 2016 and is chef patron of the Ingham Swan, which re-opened after a devastating fire, and also the Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross and owner of the Warwick St Social in Norwich.

Dan Smith. Pic: Archant Dan Smith. Pic: Archant

Also taking part will be Iain McCarten, head chef at the Last Wine Bar in Norwich, who is also part of the management team of the business after it was bought out by a consortium of investors earlier this year. He will be joined by Jeremy Parke, executive head chef at No Twenty9 bar and restaurant in Burnham Market, having joined that establishment in April after Season restaurant in Wells-on-Sea and Cley Windmill. With Aylsham Show regulars, Johnny Payne and Jason Gibbons from Coxfords butchers deciding to take a break this year, Sam Papworth, from Papworth butchers, with businesses in Fakenham, Swaffham, Sheringham, and North Walsham, is stepping in. He will give a 30 minute butchery demo.

One of Polly Guy's showcase cakes. Pic: contributed One of Polly Guy's showcase cakes. Pic: contributed

Norfolk celebrity chef Polly Guy. Pic: contributed Norfolk celebrity chef Polly Guy. Pic: contributed

Iain McCarten, head chef at The Last Wine Bar and Restaurant in Norwich. Picture: Andy Newman Iain McCarten, head chef at The Last Wine Bar and Restaurant in Norwich. Picture: Andy Newman

Last Wine Bar chef Iain McCarten in action doing a cookery demo. Pic: Archant Last Wine Bar chef Iain McCarten in action doing a cookery demo. Pic: Archant

Sam Papworth. Pic: contributed Sam Papworth. Pic: contributed

One of Polly Guy's fantastic cake creations. Pic: contributed One of Polly Guy's fantastic cake creations. Pic: contributed