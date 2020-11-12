Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2020 finalists revealed

PUBLISHED: 15:13 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 12 November 2020

The finalists for the 2020 Norfolk Business Awards have been revealed

The finalists for the 2020 Norfolk Business Awards have been revealed

Archant

The finalists for the Norfolk Business Awards 2020 have been announced.

Eastern Daily Press business editor Richard Porritt speaking at the 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay PhotographyEastern Daily Press business editor Richard Porritt speaking at the 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

The highlight of Norfolk’s business calendar, hosted by Archant and sponsored by Barclays, will be held virtually on Tuesday, November 24.

The finalists for each category are as follows:

• Breaking Boundaries sponsored by Lovewell Blake: Cornwall Insight, One Planet Pizza, PlantGrow, WATR.

• Changing Lives Special Recogintion Award sponsored by the Norwich Research Park: Jark Norfolk, Iceni Diagnostics, Panel Graphic, Norwich City Football Club and Community Sports Foundation.

• Customer Care sponsored by Greater Anglia: FXhome, Indigo Swan, Richardsons Leirsure, Zip Water.

• Employer of the Year sponsored by Pure and Birketts: East Anglian Air Ambulance, Panel Graphic, Rosedale Funeral Home, Saffron Housing Trust.

• Investing in Future Growth sponsored by Lovell: Netmatters, Royal Norwich Golf Club, The Maids Head Hotel, Thurne – Middleby.

• Knowledge Pioneer sponsored by UEA: Broads Authority, Developing Experts, NAAME, WATR.

• Large Business sponsored by City College Norwich: Abel Homes, Black Swan Care Group, Richardsons Leisure, The TaxAssist Group.

• Skills of Tomorrow sponsored by the Norwich Research Park: Cannon Clarke Architects, Kinetic Science Foundation, Netmatters.

• Small and Medium Business sponsored by Archant: Breakwater IT, Captain Fawcett, CIM Signs & Graphics, e-Surgery.

• Tech Innovator: Beattie Passive, Cornwall Insight, Snoop, Zip Water.

The Outstanding Achievement Award and the Business of the Year - both sponsored by Barclays – will be announced on the day.  Richard Porritt, business and politics editor for the Eastern Daily Press, said: “Being nominated for these awards is a big deal in any year – but in 2020 it is all the more special.  “We have a robust and innovative business community in this part of the world and everyone should be very proud of an incredible 12-months of achievement in almost impossible circumstances.

“There is a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel and I have no doubt Norfolk’s economy will bounce back stronger thanks to the endeavours of many of the people up for these awards.

“A huge congratulations to all of you.”

To tune into the awards event visit www.edp24.co.uk on November 24 and follow along on social media.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Norfolk at ‘tipping point’ over Covid-19, warns public health director

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Further Covid-19 cases confirmed at two Norfolk schools

Springwood High School. Picture: Ian Burt

How a now quiet North Norfolk village was once a bustling European port

Children playing in the High Street, Cley. Picture: courtesy of the Mike Adcock Collection

Delays expected as huge yacht deck to be transported along A47

Drivers have been warned of delays on roads in Norfolk, including the A47, due to an abnormal load. Picture: Google Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Whole year group isolating after Covid case at high school

Neatherd High School, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Family home with income potential and views of a 70 acre country park goes up for sale

This five-bedroom house at Oak Lane on the outskirts of Norwich offers plenty of potential and pretty views overlooking Catton Park. Picture: Savills

Man, 19, denies supplying Class A drugs

Marham Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Google

Superheroes assemble to honour ‘an amazing young man’

The special fundraising event � A Day for Dave � was held at the Asda store in Lowestoft where he used to work. Picture: Mick Howes