Norfolk Business Awards 2020 finalists revealed

The finalists for the 2020 Norfolk Business Awards have been revealed Archant

The finalists for the Norfolk Business Awards 2020 have been announced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eastern Daily Press business editor Richard Porritt speaking at the 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography Eastern Daily Press business editor Richard Porritt speaking at the 2019 EDP Business Awards. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

The highlight of Norfolk’s business calendar, hosted by Archant and sponsored by Barclays, will be held virtually on Tuesday, November 24.

The finalists for each category are as follows:

• Breaking Boundaries sponsored by Lovewell Blake: Cornwall Insight, One Planet Pizza, PlantGrow, WATR.

• Changing Lives Special Recogintion Award sponsored by the Norwich Research Park: Jark Norfolk, Iceni Diagnostics, Panel Graphic, Norwich City Football Club and Community Sports Foundation.

• Customer Care sponsored by Greater Anglia: FXhome, Indigo Swan, Richardsons Leirsure, Zip Water.

• Employer of the Year sponsored by Pure and Birketts: East Anglian Air Ambulance, Panel Graphic, Rosedale Funeral Home, Saffron Housing Trust.

• Investing in Future Growth sponsored by Lovell: Netmatters, Royal Norwich Golf Club, The Maids Head Hotel, Thurne – Middleby.

• Knowledge Pioneer sponsored by UEA: Broads Authority, Developing Experts, NAAME, WATR.

• Large Business sponsored by City College Norwich: Abel Homes, Black Swan Care Group, Richardsons Leisure, The TaxAssist Group.

• Skills of Tomorrow sponsored by the Norwich Research Park: Cannon Clarke Architects, Kinetic Science Foundation, Netmatters.

• Small and Medium Business sponsored by Archant: Breakwater IT, Captain Fawcett, CIM Signs & Graphics, e-Surgery.

• Tech Innovator: Beattie Passive, Cornwall Insight, Snoop, Zip Water.

The Outstanding Achievement Award and the Business of the Year - both sponsored by Barclays – will be announced on the day. Richard Porritt, business and politics editor for the Eastern Daily Press, said: “Being nominated for these awards is a big deal in any year – but in 2020 it is all the more special. “We have a robust and innovative business community in this part of the world and everyone should be very proud of an incredible 12-months of achievement in almost impossible circumstances.

“There is a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel and I have no doubt Norfolk’s economy will bounce back stronger thanks to the endeavours of many of the people up for these awards.

“A huge congratulations to all of you.”

To tune into the awards event visit www.edp24.co.uk on November 24 and follow along on social media.