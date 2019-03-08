Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019

See inside the wine and gin shop offering discounts to eco-friendly customers

PUBLISHED: 11:41 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 21 June 2019

The team at Reno Wine in Wymondham, the town's first packaging free shop. Photo: Bethany Wales

The team at Reno Wine in Wymondham, the town's first packaging free shop. Photo: Bethany Wales

Archant

A shop selling discounted wine and spirits to people refilling bottles said business has spiked dramatically in the past month due to growing panic over plastic waste.

Refillable bottles of cleaning product at Reno Wines in Wymondham. Photo: Bethany WalesRefillable bottles of cleaning product at Reno Wines in Wymondham. Photo: Bethany Wales

Reno Wine on Market Street, Wymondham, has been fighting the single use packaging trend since it opened in 2014, encouraging its customers to reuse glass bottles to purchase wine.

Five years and 25,000 glass refills later, owner Chris White said demand has never been higher.

The shop offers money off for customers returning for bottle refills, but he said this was not the only reason for the spike in business.

He said: "Customers have been deeply affected by the dramatic images seen in documentaries like Blue Planet and War on Plastic with Hugh and Anita. They're not only incentivised by the discount but also because they take pleasure in knowing they are doing something good for the planet."

Reno Wine in Wymondham offers discounts on wine for people bringing their own bottle. Photo: Bethany WalesReno Wine in Wymondham offers discounts on wine for people bringing their own bottle. Photo: Bethany Wales

Encouraged by the growing interest, the shop has grown its product list to include a range of local gins, whole foods and beauty and cleaning products - all available to buy without plastic packaging.

You may also want to watch:

Mr White said many customers had found creative ways to collect goods, including Fanta bottles for cleaning fluid and home made cloth bags for dry ingredients.

Their efforts, the owner said, allowed the entire supply chain to become more eco-friendly.

Refillable bottles of cleaning product at Reno Wines in Wymondham. Photo: Bethany WalesRefillable bottles of cleaning product at Reno Wines in Wymondham. Photo: Bethany Wales

The store room at Reno Wine is filled with huge containers of product, many of which will be sent back to the manufacturer and refilled again and again.

Mr White said: "Ordering wine in one large container lowers the weight of the items dramatically, which in turn lowers emissions transporting it. Reusing is far less damaging to the environment than recycling because it does not require the energy output needed processing the material."

As well as offering an alternative to single use packaging, the owner said many customers were drawn to the rustic appearance of branding-free glass.

The shop has been commissioned for numerous weddings and said it takes care to ensure its vessels look special.

Reno Wine in Wymondham offers discounts on wine for people bringing their own bottle. Photo: Bethany WalesReno Wine in Wymondham offers discounts on wine for people bringing their own bottle. Photo: Bethany Wales

Mr White added: "Most people are trying to reduce their plastic consumption and we offer them a way to do so in a way that feels ethical. Its happening gradually but that momentum is building."

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

I protected the Queen at Sandringham but I couldn’t stop scammers targeting my dad

Simon Herrema (back row, second left) with elite firearms officers Picture supplied by Keepel

Dog walker saved by schnauzer after man pulled knife on her

Elizabeth Devery with Wellington, the standard schnauzer dog who saved her by scaring away a man who threatened her with a hunting knife when she got back to her car after walking her client's dogs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Calls to end free parking in Norfolk town as £4.5m traffic overhaul continues

Queens Square car park in Attleborough will be extended as part of a £4.5m investment in the town's transport. Photo: Google

Council apologises for asking grieving son for £3,100 after mum’s death

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich

Education is key for Norwich boxers ahead of next outing

Liam Goddard, right, on the attack during his last outing, against Sergio Gugliotta Picture: Mark Hewlett

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Running column: Sub 20-minute 5K took a lot out of Mark Armstrong - is he ready to go again?

Mark Armstrong out on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists