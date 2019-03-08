See inside the wine and gin shop offering discounts to eco-friendly customers

The team at Reno Wine in Wymondham, the town's first packaging free shop. Photo: Bethany Wales Archant

A shop selling discounted wine and spirits to people refilling bottles said business has spiked dramatically in the past month due to growing panic over plastic waste.

Refillable bottles of cleaning product at Reno Wines in Wymondham. Photo: Bethany Wales Refillable bottles of cleaning product at Reno Wines in Wymondham. Photo: Bethany Wales

Reno Wine on Market Street, Wymondham, has been fighting the single use packaging trend since it opened in 2014, encouraging its customers to reuse glass bottles to purchase wine.

Five years and 25,000 glass refills later, owner Chris White said demand has never been higher.

The shop offers money off for customers returning for bottle refills, but he said this was not the only reason for the spike in business.

He said: "Customers have been deeply affected by the dramatic images seen in documentaries like Blue Planet and War on Plastic with Hugh and Anita. They're not only incentivised by the discount but also because they take pleasure in knowing they are doing something good for the planet."

Reno Wine in Wymondham offers discounts on wine for people bringing their own bottle. Photo: Bethany Wales Reno Wine in Wymondham offers discounts on wine for people bringing their own bottle. Photo: Bethany Wales

Encouraged by the growing interest, the shop has grown its product list to include a range of local gins, whole foods and beauty and cleaning products - all available to buy without plastic packaging.

Mr White said many customers had found creative ways to collect goods, including Fanta bottles for cleaning fluid and home made cloth bags for dry ingredients.

Their efforts, the owner said, allowed the entire supply chain to become more eco-friendly.

Refillable bottles of cleaning product at Reno Wines in Wymondham. Photo: Bethany Wales Refillable bottles of cleaning product at Reno Wines in Wymondham. Photo: Bethany Wales

The store room at Reno Wine is filled with huge containers of product, many of which will be sent back to the manufacturer and refilled again and again.

Mr White said: "Ordering wine in one large container lowers the weight of the items dramatically, which in turn lowers emissions transporting it. Reusing is far less damaging to the environment than recycling because it does not require the energy output needed processing the material."

As well as offering an alternative to single use packaging, the owner said many customers were drawn to the rustic appearance of branding-free glass.

The shop has been commissioned for numerous weddings and said it takes care to ensure its vessels look special.

Reno Wine in Wymondham offers discounts on wine for people bringing their own bottle. Photo: Bethany Wales Reno Wine in Wymondham offers discounts on wine for people bringing their own bottle. Photo: Bethany Wales

Mr White added: "Most people are trying to reduce their plastic consumption and we offer them a way to do so in a way that feels ethical. Its happening gradually but that momentum is building."