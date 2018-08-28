Former site of town’s highest rated café to become new restaurant following shock closure

A deal is under way which will see a new business take over the former site of a town’s highest rated café.

No Place Like Home, in High Street, Lowestoft, shocked many in the town when it announced its closure as the end of December.

The cafe was one of the town’s hidden gems and had earned a 95pc Excellent rating on TripAdvisor, making it the highest rated in Lowestoft.

And while the building has remained empty since the New Year it is understood a deal is close to being signed which will see new owners turn the location into a café and restaurant.

Danny Steel, of Steel and Co which owns the property, said: “The building is exceptional.

“The guys had been looking for something for a while, when this came up it was perfect.”

The property developer acknowledged the struggles the high street is facing nationally and said the town must adapt to the growing “night time economy”.

He added: “What is happening with the Heritage Action Zone and the High Street is very exciting and will increase business in this part of town.

“We need to manage the trade. Town centres are going to becoming more service led.

“The town centre is changing and it is shops like No Place Like Home which will be leading the way.”

When the news broke earlier this month that the unassuming but popular café was closing its doors for the final time an outpouring of support came from the community.

Many commented on the state of independent businesses in the town in the current economic climate.

Russell Jones said: “Another business gone in Lowestoft even with excellent reviews.

“I did go in there once a few years back and was talking to the owner who was friendly enough.”

“I think it was only open on certain days... I did think at the time will it survive? A lot of people don’t go into Lowestoft much these days and if they do they don’t go up that end of town.”

Paul Bush added: “High TripAdvisor ratings are all jolly nice, but in this harsh economic climate with the high street’s dominated by corporate hot beverage outlets these days, it’s footfall that counts.”