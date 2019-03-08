Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Family diner closing after more than 30 years

PUBLISHED: 11:28 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 30 August 2019

Craig and Sara Armitage announced Nick's Diner has closed. Photo: Submitted

Craig and Sara Armitage announced Nick's Diner has closed. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A popular diner which has been open for more than 30 years has closed after a two-year struggle to sell the venue.

Nick's Diner in Deopham.Nick's Diner in Deopham.

Nick's Diner on Church Road, Deopham, served its last customer on Thursday night, after its owners, husband and wife team Craig and Sara Armitage, said they were ready to take a step back.

In a post shared on the restaurant's Facebook page, the couple said: "To our most loyal customers this will no doubt come as a shock, but believe us when we say it was a hard decision to make.

"We set out eight and a half years ago on a journey no-one else seemed prepared to take and we put our hearts and souls into transforming the diner into what it has become today."

Mrs and Mr Armitage took over the diner in 2011, having been customers of the family favourite for many years.

Nick's Diner in Deopham.Nick's Diner in Deopham.

You may also want to watch:

The couple put the business up for sale in 2016, but have struggled to generate interest, despite the thriving customer base.

Mrs Armitage said she was shocked no buyer had come forward, and blamed cautious lending by banks for the lack of sale.

She said: "We thought it would sell very quickly because it is a busy business. We have dropped the price several times and given it the best shot but unfortunately without luck.

"We've made the right decision to close and we are ready to take stock and breathe. I don't think it will sink in until the first weekend has been and gone."

The owner said they timed the closure to coincide with employees returning to university to minimise disruption.

She added that they had been moved by the number of people expressing their support for the diner.

Hundreds of customers have shared messages to the restaurant's Facebook page, including Catherine Bailey, who said: " I've loved coming to Nick's since I was a little girl and over the years I've introduced my husband and sons to your fantastic diner - who all love it as much as me! Will really miss your delicious food and friendly welcome but wish you all the best in your future."

Most Read

Stricken cafe owed £380,000 but boss insists government is to blame for closure

Davina Tanner OBE, owner of Café Britannia, said she would not be closing the business if it weren't for the MoJ notice. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fears after 11-year-old boy punctures foot on needle on beach

Lowestoft's South Beach

Tribute to couple who died following crash on notorious Norfolk road

Andrew and Jean Crawford who were killed in a crash on the A1075 at Hockham. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Stricken cafe owed £380,000 but boss insists government is to blame for closure

Davina Tanner OBE, owner of Café Britannia, said she would not be closing the business if it weren't for the MoJ notice. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

CONFIRMED: England U21 call-ups for three Canaries starlets ahead of European qualifiers

Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, pictured in England U19 action earlier this year, has been named in the latest U21 squad Picture: Football Association

Fears after 11-year-old boy punctures foot on needle on beach

Lowestoft's South Beach

Tribute to couple who died following crash on notorious Norfolk road

Andrew and Jean Crawford who were killed in a crash on the A1075 at Hockham. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Could West Ham’s £45m striker come back to haunt Norwich City in the Premier League?

French striker Sebastien Haller joined West Ham from Frankfurt this summer for £45million Picture: Adam Davy/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists