Search

Advanced search

Where to watch this weekend's NFL Super Bowl

PUBLISHED: 14:45 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 31 January 2020

Where can you watch the Super Bowl in Norwich? Pictured is match action between the Los Angeles Rams' and Cincinnati Bengals the NFL International Series match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Where can you watch the Super Bowl in Norwich? Pictured is match action between the Los Angeles Rams' and Cincinnati Bengals the NFL International Series match at Wembley Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

It is Super Bowl weekend - but which pubs are showing the game live in Norwich?

The NFL is growing every year in the UK thanks to better exposure on television and a regular round of games played in London.

This year the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Miami for the 54th annual Super Bowl.

But it is not just the sport that millions across the globe tune in for - the legendary half-time show is also a must-see. This year Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take to the stage.

MORE: 7 of the best pubs to watch the Six Nations in Norwich

There were four NFL games played in London this year and there has been at least one held in the UK each since 2007.

Attendance of the games in London have been increasing steadily over the last few years - this has been helped by Tottenham Hotspur signing a deal with the NFL to host games at their new stadium.

The Gardeners Arms, more commonly known as the Murderers, is a well-known sports bar in the city will be showing it.

It is the second year the pub has shown the event and bosses are expecting more people to turn up this time.

"We had a few people come in last year, it was OK. But this year we already have tables reserved, about 85 at the minute," said Ben Woof bar manager of the Murderers.

He feels that the games in London have had a big impact on the UK's growing fascination for the sport.

"This year there have been four in London and that's shown in the interest we have seen," but he is aware that there are people who have been interested in the game for years, like himself.

"I remember stumbling on the Super Bowl once years ago and have been hooked ever since."

You may also want to watch:

The Plasterers Arms, in Cowgate, will also be showing the game after filling the venue for the Gridiron showpiece in previous years.

The venue has gained a temporary events license to open until 4am.

Manager Will Herbert agrees that the exposure of the games in London have had an influence but says it is not the only reason.

"The games in London have definitely seen a rise in interest, people have asked for games to be put on in the last few months," he said.

"But I think that it is a bleed over of American culture is also leading to a rise in the sport's popularity."

Most Read

Driver fined £100 for parking for 26 seconds to sneeze

Attleborough engineer Steven Savage is appealing the parking fine, labelling it 'ridiculous'. Picture: Steven Savage

Woman’s body found in river

A body, believed to be that of a missing woman in her 70s, has been found in the Bure.

Restaurant that had cockroach infestation closes as owner seeks new investors

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has closed as he seeks new investors to revamp the restaurant. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Tragic loss’ as city park fire means pavilion cannot be saved

The fire in the tennis pavilion at Heigham Park in November last year. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

Most Read

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

FINAL COUNTDOWN: Follow Norwich City’s transfer window deadline day - Deals, rumours and supermarket sightings

Will Daniel Farke's Norwich City see any additions or departures on transfer window deadline day for the Premier League's bottom club Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Newcastle v City Press Conference RECAP: Major fitness boost for Canaries

Emi Buendia has missed Norwich City last two games with a quad problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Staff at restaurant hit with low food hygiene rating found not washing hands

Spice Lounge in Wensum Street was given a 1 star food hygiene rating in a recent inspection. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Woman’s body found in river

A body, believed to be that of a missing woman in her 70s, has been found in the Bure.

See inside penthouse apartment in former Norwich office block

A penthouse in a former office block on Ber Street has come on the market in Norwich. Photo: Haart
Drive 24