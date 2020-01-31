Where to watch this weekend's NFL Super Bowl

Where can you watch the Super Bowl in Norwich? Pictured is match action between the Los Angeles Rams' and Cincinnati Bengals the NFL International Series match at Wembley Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

It is Super Bowl weekend - but which pubs are showing the game live in Norwich?

The NFL is growing every year in the UK thanks to better exposure on television and a regular round of games played in London.

This year the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Miami for the 54th annual Super Bowl.

But it is not just the sport that millions across the globe tune in for - the legendary half-time show is also a must-see. This year Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take to the stage.

There were four NFL games played in London this year and there has been at least one held in the UK each since 2007.

Attendance of the games in London have been increasing steadily over the last few years - this has been helped by Tottenham Hotspur signing a deal with the NFL to host games at their new stadium.

The Gardeners Arms, more commonly known as the Murderers, is a well-known sports bar in the city will be showing it.

It is the second year the pub has shown the event and bosses are expecting more people to turn up this time.

"We had a few people come in last year, it was OK. But this year we already have tables reserved, about 85 at the minute," said Ben Woof bar manager of the Murderers.

He feels that the games in London have had a big impact on the UK's growing fascination for the sport.

"This year there have been four in London and that's shown in the interest we have seen," but he is aware that there are people who have been interested in the game for years, like himself.

"I remember stumbling on the Super Bowl once years ago and have been hooked ever since."

The Plasterers Arms, in Cowgate, will also be showing the game after filling the venue for the Gridiron showpiece in previous years.

The venue has gained a temporary events license to open until 4am.

Manager Will Herbert agrees that the exposure of the games in London have had an influence but says it is not the only reason.

"The games in London have definitely seen a rise in interest, people have asked for games to be put on in the last few months," he said.

"But I think that it is a bleed over of American culture is also leading to a rise in the sport's popularity."