Search

Advanced search

Next expected to issue glum trading update with Christmas sales falling flat

31 December, 2018 - 13:44
Next is expected to post a glum trading update next week. Norwich PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Next is expected to post a glum trading update next week. Norwich PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009

Clothing retailer Next will be the first big high street store to post its trading update following the festive season - however the outlook for the brand isn’t expected to be rosy.

Analysis has forecast the chain will downgrade its full-year profit expectations, to show a 12.7% fall in store sales in the run-up to Christmas.

Current guidance for annual pre-tax profit stands at £727m but brokers Jefferies is pencilling in a figure of £705m, down from last year’s £726m.

The only saving grace for Next could be its online trading arm, which is expected to see a record sales rise of 10%.

Jefferies’ James Grzinic explained: “The combination of mild weather and Brexit-induced UK consumer weakness is bound to have impacted Next’s Christmas performance.”

The update comes at a difficult time for the retail sector, with recent data from Springboard suggesting footfall on Boxing Day plummeted 3.1%.

Even online has not been spared, with Asos issuing a pre-Christmas profit warning following a dire November.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

End in sight for Norfolk village pub as homes plan poised for go-ahead

The Crown Inn, Haddiscoe, which looks set to be converted into houses. Picture: Archant library

Fire investigation taking place after shed blaze at Lowestoft school

An investigation is under way after a shed fire at St Margaret's Primary Academy in Lowestoft. Picture: Google

‘Get through the struggle and cope’: Rapper urges those in need to speak out about mental health

Under the name Creepzmusic, Shane Harvey creates original tracks and collaborates with artists from London to Africa. Picture: Contributed by Shane Harvey

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Norfolk teddy rocking all over the world in memory of Status Quo star Rick Parfitt

The bear was photographed with the pilot and cabin crew on his flight to Hong Kong. Photo: Facebook, courtesy of Jennifer and Martin Roberts

Press conference recap: Canaries prepare for New Year’s Day trip to Brentford

Next up for Daniel Farke anjd his high-flying Canaries is a trip to west London to take on Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

11 exciting family events at Norfolk museums in January

Vikings at Norwich Castle Credit: Norfolk Museums Service
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists