WATCH: New Norfolk hypercar breaks 200mph on Hethel track

The new Lotus Evija at Hethel track in Norfolk. Pic: Rob Borrett RobBorrett.com

Lotus has released a new video of its all-electric hypercar being put through its paces at the Norfolk test track.

At the wheel is Gavan Kershaw, director of vehicle attributes for Lotus, who tested the car around the 2.2 mile track at Hethel with on-board cameras – and hit more than 200mph.

Only about 130 models are being made, costing around £2m each and production has been delayed by about six months because of Covid.

The film has been launched as the Evija takes centre stage at this week’s Salon Prive Concours d’Elegance motor show at Blenheim Palace.

Mr Kershaw reveals how from the earliest discussions about what the Evija should be like, the goal was to create a hypercar with genuine everyday usability.

He also reveals new details about the car’s five drive modes.

These include:

• Range – Limited to 1,000PS horsepower and 800Nm (Newton metres) of torque, and switches the Evija from four-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive to maximise the distance available from the battery

• City – greater power control and decreases the level of regenerative braking for urban environments

• Tour – automatically switchable four-wheel or rear-wheel drive, delivering more than 1,400PS of power

• Sport – delivering performance of 1,700PS and 1,700Nm linked to stability control systems to increase traction levels

• Track – the most extreme, boosting power delivery to the maximum 2,000PS.

Mr Kershaw said: “Lotus cars are very nimble, inspiring great confidence when being driven, and the Evija is no different to that.”

It is hoped the Evija will be delivered to customers by the middle of next year.

Lotus recently brought all the engineering work on the Evija in-house after expanding its teambmore than 300 workers to around 1,500.

