Retail park serves as new gateway to town

Lowestoft has been given a retail boost thanks to the development of an out-of-town shopping destination featuring big name brands.

Urban Edge Architecture is celebrating the realisation of its £7 million new-build retail park on Tower Road, Lowestoft, which completed on May 2. Gateway Retail Park covers c70,000sq ft and marks a substantial investment in the region, as well as turning a redundant brownfield site into an impressive new gateway for the town.

Anchored by Aldi and The Range, the scheme includes a new retail terrace, coffee drive thru and a mixed retail and restaurant unit, complete with remodelled site access, car parking and hard and soft landscaping. Urban Edge Architecture worked with TPS Development and Project Managers on behalf of client Freshwater Group, to create a contemporary response to the requirements of modern out-of-town retailers, including such names as Costa, Greggs, Subway and Card Factory.

Tom McNamara, director at Urban Edge Architecture, says: "We are excited to see our design finally completed. It has been a long journey - with the original planning being granted in December 2015 - but the finished development is a quality new retail destination that will boost Lowestoft's economy and offer good local employment opportunities, as well as creating a positive first view of the town from the south."

Mark Newton, director at TPS, adds: "It's great to see this scheme finally completed for our client Freshwater Group. It's a great testament to the team involved, who have worked hard to deliver this new retail facility.

"The retail units are currently being fitted out with the first units opening within the next few weeks. The retail park was 75pc pre-let prior to completion and we are pleased to announce that the remaining 15,000sq ft is now under offer and will introduce some new brands to Lowestoft."