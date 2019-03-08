Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Retail park serves as new gateway to town

PUBLISHED: 06:18 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 06:18 24 May 2019

The £7 million new-build Gateway Retail Park in Lowestoft is a substantial investment in the town Picture: Urban Edge Architecture

The £7 million new-build Gateway Retail Park in Lowestoft is a substantial investment in the town Picture: Urban Edge Architecture

Archant

Lowestoft has been given a retail boost thanks to the development of an out-of-town shopping destination featuring big name brands.

Urban Edge Architecture is celebrating the realisation of its £7 million new-build retail park on Tower Road, Lowestoft, which completed on May 2. Gateway Retail Park covers c70,000sq ft and marks a substantial investment in the region, as well as turning a redundant brownfield site  into an impressive new gateway for the town.

You may also want to watch:

Anchored by Aldi and The Range, the scheme includes a new retail terrace, coffee drive thru and a mixed retail and restaurant unit, complete with remodelled site access, car parking and hard and soft landscaping. Urban Edge Architecture worked with TPS Development and Project Managers on behalf of client Freshwater Group, to create a contemporary response to the requirements of modern out-of-town retailers, including such names as Costa, Greggs, Subway and Card Factory.

Tom McNamara, director at Urban Edge Architecture, says: "We are excited to see our design finally completed. It has been a long journey - with the original planning being granted in December 2015 - but the finished development is a quality new retail destination that will boost Lowestoft's economy and offer  good local employment opportunities, as well as creating a positive first view of the town from the south."

Mark Newton, director at TPS, adds: "It's great to see this scheme finally completed for our client Freshwater Group. It's a great testament to the team involved, who have worked hard to deliver this new retail facility.

"The retail units are currently being fitted out with the first units opening within the next few weeks. The retail park was 75pc pre-let prior to completion and we are pleased to announce that the remaining 15,000sq ft is now under offer and will introduce some new brands to Lowestoft."

Most Read

Search for mystery shopper whose £5 vase could be worth £18,000

The Sue Ryder shop in Wells which the mystery person visited. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk awards name county’s favourite restaurant

Richard Bainbridge, owner of Benedicts restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

‘Where are all these people coming from, and where will they work?’ - residents voice fears over 725-homes plan

Kevin Wood, vice chairman of Caister Parish Council who says the village needs concessions if it takes the 725 homes Picture: Liz Coaes

Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted and loving’ footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted and loving’ footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Running column: Finding the last piece of the puzzle to make sub 20-minute 5K breakthrough

Mark Armstrong needs to up his preparation for the Lord Mayor's 5K in July. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon

Search for mystery shopper whose £5 vase could be worth £18,000

The Sue Ryder shop in Wells which the mystery person visited. Picture: Google Maps

Memorial service for fishing legend to be held in Norwich

A memorial service for John Wilson will take place at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: John Wilson

One of the oldest houses in East Anglia goes up for sale for £7.75 million

Monks Hall estate near Diss which is for sale. Pic: Clarke & Simpson.

The football law changes Norwich City fans need to be aware of for next season

Attacking players are no longer allowed to disrupt defensive walls of three or more men, thanks to IFAB law changes Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists