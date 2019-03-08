Primark confirms the opening date for new Norwich store

A date has now been confirmed by Primark for the opening of its new Norwich store, currently taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Retailer Primark has confirmed today that it will be opening its new massive Norwich store on Wednesday, December 11.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich's new Primark taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant Norwich's new Primark taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

A statement released by the retail giant Primark stated: "Primark, the international retailer that offers high quality fashion at value for money prices, will open its newly refurbished store in Norwich on Wednesday, December 11."

The new store in Haymarket will offer more than 50pc more retail space than the old shop with three floors of fashion in more than 60,100 sqft.

The store has also confirmed it will offer the UK's 11th Primark Beauty Studio to be operated by London-based RAWR, which makes ethical, organic and vegan skin care. It will be offering brow, lash and nail treatments in a boutique environment with prices starting at £3.50, stated the store's spokeswoman.

Norwich's Primark taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant Norwich's Primark taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

MORE: Boss of department store declares 'best sales day ever' after discount shopping night

You may also want to watch:

The store, which has been refurbished over the past year, will be selling all Primark's latest trends in womenswear, menswear and kidswear including footwear and accessories, as well as lingerie, beauty and homeware.

"Primark's latest range of sustainable denim, nightwear, and bedding, all made from 100% sustainable cotton, will also be available," stated the spokeswoman.

Philippa Nibbs, director of sales for UK, south and east, said: "We are delighted to be opening our newly refurbished store on the Haymarket and are looking forward to continuing to offer our amazing fashion at amazing prices to the people of Norwich and the surrounding areas."

The new Norwich store is one of several openings as Primark's investment increases across the UK.

However, it confirmed it will not be including a Disney-themed restaurant nor a barber's salon like the world's biggest Primark in Birmingham which opened earlier this year.

Primark has until now remained tight-lipped over the exact opening, which was believed to be December 12. Building work by RG Carter was met with various challenges because of the position of the site, tightly situated between two other buildings. Also, the area has ancient foundations and work had to be carefully approved and done in consultation with various heritage and archaelogical bodies.

The Haymarket store closed in April 2018, oepning in a temporary venue in St Stephen's Street, which has already been earmarked to be leased by a new business.