Search

Advanced search

Primark confirms the opening date for new Norwich store

PUBLISHED: 09:57 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 15 November 2019

A date has now been confirmed by Primark for the opening of its new Norwich store, currently taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

A date has now been confirmed by Primark for the opening of its new Norwich store, currently taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Retailer Primark has confirmed today that it will be opening its new massive Norwich store on Wednesday, December 11.

Norwich's new Primark taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: ArchantNorwich's new Primark taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

A statement released by the retail giant Primark stated: "Primark, the international retailer that offers high quality fashion at value for money prices, will open its newly refurbished store in Norwich on Wednesday, December 11."

The new store in Haymarket will offer more than 50pc more retail space than the old shop with three floors of fashion in more than 60,100 sqft.

The store has also confirmed it will offer the UK's 11th Primark Beauty Studio to be operated by London-based RAWR, which makes ethical, organic and vegan skin care. It will be offering brow, lash and nail treatments in a boutique environment with prices starting at £3.50, stated the store's spokeswoman.

Norwich's Primark taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: ArchantNorwich's Primark taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

MORE: Boss of department store declares 'best sales day ever' after discount shopping night

You may also want to watch:

The store, which has been refurbished over the past year, will be selling all Primark's latest trends in womenswear, menswear and kidswear including footwear and accessories, as well as lingerie, beauty and homeware.

"Primark's latest range of sustainable denim, nightwear, and bedding, all made from 100% sustainable cotton, will also be available," stated the spokeswoman.

Philippa Nibbs, director of sales for UK, south and east, said: "We are delighted to be opening our newly refurbished store on the Haymarket and are looking forward to continuing to offer our amazing fashion at amazing prices to the people of Norwich and the surrounding areas."

The new Norwich store is one of several openings as Primark's investment increases across the UK.

However, it confirmed it will not be including a Disney-themed restaurant nor a barber's salon like the world's biggest Primark in Birmingham which opened earlier this year.

Primark has until now remained tight-lipped over the exact opening, which was believed to be December 12. Building work by RG Carter was met with various challenges because of the position of the site, tightly situated between two other buildings. Also, the area has ancient foundations and work had to be carefully approved and done in consultation with various heritage and archaelogical bodies.

The Haymarket store closed in April 2018, oepning in a temporary venue in St Stephen's Street, which has already been earmarked to be leased by a new business.

Most Read

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

Revised plans for new McDonald’s restaurant

This is how a new McDonald's in Cromer could look. Pictures: NNDC Planning documents/ McDonald's

Queen offers support to Harry and Meghan over decision to stay away from Norfolk this Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge at church at Sandringham, on Christmas Day, 2017 Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to trace 34-year-old Joseph Sharpe. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘An accident waiting to happen’: Badly damaged pavements spark safety fears among residents

Chris Stowers, 72, left, with Bryan Jakes, 71, who worries for the safety of his partially-blind wife due to the uneven and damaged pavements on Links Avenue in Hellesdon. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Primark confirms the opening date for new Norwich store

A date has now been confirmed by Primark for the opening of its new Norwich store, currently taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

‘An accident waiting to happen’: Badly damaged pavements spark safety fears among residents

Chris Stowers, 72, left, with Bryan Jakes, 71, who worries for the safety of his partially-blind wife due to the uneven and damaged pavements on Links Avenue in Hellesdon. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to trace 34-year-old Joseph Sharpe. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norwich boxing show: Stevi set to make history on a big night for local fighters

Norwich cruiserweight Iain Martell Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists