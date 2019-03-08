Search

The discounts and freebies on offer through Norfolk town's new perks card

PUBLISHED: 17:04 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 20 July 2019

The brand new Love Holt perk card was launched at the Street Food Feast on Sunday, July 21. Picture: Love Holt

The brand new Love Holt perk card was launched at the Street Food Feast on Sunday, July 21. Picture: Love Holt

Archant

A new card offering shoppers perks have been launched for people who Love Holt.

The brand new Love Holt perk card was launched at the Street Food Feast on Sunday, July 21. Picture: Love Holt

The new Love Holt perks card will give owners the chance to access discounts and freebies from local businesses, a monthly what's on email and other exclusive member benefits.

The idea behind the card is to celebrate Holt and its local businesses.

Ian Furniss, chairman of the Chamber of Trade, said: "The idea is to give people offers they can't say no to. Something that makes them think 'right we have to go there this weekend', something that gets them excited.

"We are trying not to do a boring '10pc off', we want our traders to be creative about what offer they are going to give, that could be a free tote bag or a slice of cake."

The brand new Love Holt perk card was launched at the Street Food Feast on Sunday, July 21. Picture: Love Holt

Love Holt is a charity that campaigns on key issues for the town and seeks grants and funding to carry out positive change in Holt.

Current perks on the card include 10pc off prosecco afternoon tea at The Owl Tea rooms and a large coffee and cake from Byfords for £5.

The card is being launched alongside a new brand website for the community.

Shopping in Apple Yard, Holt. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Shopping in Apple Yard, Holt. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Mr Furniss said: "We have spent the last four weeks working on the website and I think it has really paid off.

"We are in a really good place with more than 140 businesses and traders in the town, it's great to give them the light they deserve.

"What we are doing with this is special, it is about Holt and people who love Holt."

The new website gives people the ability to read about most of the traders in Holt, see pictures of the shops, find out about the town's history and what events are happening.

Holt town centre. Picture: ArchantHolt town centre. Picture: Archant

Mr Furniss said: "The website is quick, simple and easy to navigate. It is exactly what the town needs."

The Love Holt perk scheme is free to join and can be used on mobile. A physical card can be bought from Love Holt for £2.50.

For more information about Love Holt and the perks card, visit www.loveholt.co.uk

