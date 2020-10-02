Search

New indoor golf facility with simulator opens

PUBLISHED: 12:53 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 02 October 2020

Mattishall Golf Club have added a brand new facility to its nine-hole course and driving range.

Picture: Mattishall Golf Club

A new indoor golf facility with a simulator that allows customers to practice on courses all around the world has opened in Norfolk.

Mattishall Golf Club have added a brand new facility to its nine-hole course and driving range. Picture: Mattishall Golf Club

Mattishall Golf Club has added a brand-new facility to its nine-hole course and driving range.

The new academy building, which was in the works for more than one year, has three Trackman Simulators allowing both members and non-members to practice golf and play courses all over the world.

Debbie Bales, the owner of Mattishall Golf Course, said: “We are very excited to be opening the golf academy.

“We remain positive in the current climate with covid that this will be a great facility for golfers to enjoy.

“With the weather as it is currently it’s an ideal opportunity for golfers to come in the dry and play courses all over the world and practice their game.”

To find out more about the new simulators, visit www.mattishallgolfacademy.co.uk

