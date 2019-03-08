Search

H&M reveals when new store will open in King's Lynn

PUBLISHED: 09:02 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:02 29 August 2019

An artist's impression of how the new H&M in King's Lynn will look. Picture: LAP

An artist's impression of how the new H&M in King's Lynn will look. Picture: LAP

Archant

The opening of a major new store is now expected to happen in October.

H&M was due to open its new branch in the Vancouver Quarter in King's Lynn this summer.

Today it emerged the multinational chain has been handed the keys to the 20,000sq ft store, which will be ready to open in nine weeks' time.

Vancouver Quarter centre manager Alistair Cox said: "H&M will be a great addition to the Vancouver Quarter and will make a real difference to King's Lynn in terms of its vibrancy as well as offering visitors and local residents even more reasons to visit regularly.

"We're so pleased to see this landmark project come to fruition which is part of a major regeneration scheme in the town centre and is a big investment for the town."

A further four units have been built alongside H&M. It has not yet been revealed who will be moving into them.

Work began almost two years ago and it had been hoped the flagship store would have opened in Spring this year but the collapse of the main building contractor Chalcroft set the project back.

Ray Harding, chief executive of West Norfolk council, said: "The borough council is delighted that H&M have shown such confidence in the future prospects for King's Lynn town centre.

"We look forward to the completion of their fit out and the opening of their new store in the heart of the town. The presence of the new H&M store brings another major retailer to King's Lynn."

Work will start on Monday to add all the fixtures and fittings for the retail unit and is expected to take around nine weeks.

