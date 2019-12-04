Search

Santa swaps Dasher the reindeer for Dippy the dinosaur

PUBLISHED: 06:00 05 December 2019

Santa arrives at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, and makes friends with the dinosaurs before getting ready for his Christmas Grotto at the park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

It was a case of Dippy rather than Dasher when Santa swapped his reindeer for dinosaurs in a new grotto experience at a Norfolk attraction.

New for this year at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade is a magical Narnia-inspired world whereby you go through an enchanted wardrobe in the Lost World Maze and discover craetures on a festive-themed dinosaur trail.

You can go on a hunt for hidden candy canes around the venue as well as make Christams arts and crafts. But no trip is without a visit to see Father Christmas himself, found down a winter wonderland path which lights the way to him and his helpers. Children receive a gift and you can have a photo taken with Father Christmas at Roarr! from 11am-3pm on Saturdays and Sundays on December 7-8 and 14-15 and then every day between December 19 up until and including Christmas Eve.

Ben Francis, park events manager at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, said: "The events team have spent a lot of time planning and creating our magical grotto for Father Christmas and his team of elves. It is an immersive experience for families to enjoy as you travel through the grotto complete with Christmas smells and a few surprises along the way.

"Father Christmas has a brand new grotto, we have a Narnia themed trail where people can walk through the wardrobe, Dippy's Disco Dancing and an area to create your own Christmas decorations.

"We've gone above and beyond to make sure people get the most magical experience and even thrown in a few seasonal surprises so dive into Christmas with Dippy and his VIP pals from the North Pole."

If that's not enough to entice visitors, the attraction also has a Meet the Animals experience giving youngsters the chance to meet guinea pigs and creepy crawlies and you can warm up in the indoor play area Dinomite and soft play Dippy-Ville. And for older visitors, a new winter menu includes a new Roarr! cinnamon latte topped with whipped cream, salted caramel sauce and crushed gingerbread.

On December 21-22, Roarr! is also hosting an accessbility weekend when they have a mobile accessible toilet with an adult-sized changing bench and hoist. Between 9.30am-11.30am on both days there will not be any dinosaur sounds, music or background music and a quiet room will be available.

