New GoGoHare revealed at Urban Jungle
PUBLISHED: 17:07 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:00 01 March 2019
A blank GoGo Hare that sold for £21,000 has been transformed into a Jungle Book-themed masterpiece.
Norfolk Charity, Break unveiled the Jungle Book themed sculpture ‘Hare-Necessities’ on Friday at Urban Jungle in Costessey.
Previously known as ‘Blank Ears Up’, the sculpture sold for thousands of pounds in the GoGoHare Auction in aid of Break on October 11, 2018.
Crossley Eccles, the winner of the hare selected artist Charli Vince to bring his Jungle Book themed sculpture, ‘Hare-Necessities’ to life.
Mr Crossley said: “By donating the hare back to Break, my goal is to help the charity to raise awareness and perhaps even inspire the odd volunteer to get involved and be a part of this amazing charity!”
“I hope that Charli’s cracking design creates some noise and fun wherever it goes!”
Hare Necessities will be displayed in Urban Jungle until April 30, 2019.