New restaurant name revealed as signs go up

PUBLISHED: 18:52 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:52 07 February 2020

Signs have gone up at Olive Pizzeria on Dereham Road. Picture: Staff

Archant

Signs have been put up at a new restaurant which is replacing a cafe and garden centre on a busy Norwich road.

Last June, Dritan Duraj lodged a bid with Norwich City Council to open a pizzeria at 136 Dereham Road, replacing the former Garden Shed and Café.

At the time Mr Duraj, whose brother runs Paolo's Italian restaurant in the city centre, said the café no longer worked as a business and that it was time to try something new.

Now, signs bearing the pizzeria's name, Olive Pizzeria, have gone up for prospective customers and passers-by to see.

It is not known when the pizzeria is due to open.

The building, which was once a car sales business, has been subject to a number of planning applications over the years including an approved application which has since expired, for it to become eight flats and a creche.

