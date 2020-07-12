Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Holiday firm Center Parcs, with a venue at Elveden, near Thetford, has announced a new date for welcoming back visitors.

The company is now stating it hopes to reopen on July 12.

It comes after it initially hoped to reopen in April and then pushed this date back twice more because of government guidance until this month.

A spokeswoman said: “We have taken the decision to extend the closure period of our UK villages until July 12, 2020.

“We have a dedicated team working to review every element of the Center Parcs experience and we are confident that we will be able to reopen in a way that meets government requirements and prioritises the safety of our staff and guests.

“However, we have extended our closure period to allow ourselves some more time to make sure everything is in place before we reopen.

“We will only reopen once we are 100% satisfied that we are ready to do so, and we look forward to welcoming our guests back to the forest when the time is right.”

The extended closure of Center Parcs means customers with bookings can ask for a full refund or change the date of their scheduled trip.