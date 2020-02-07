Search

New chocolate shop opens offering prosecco 'love bites' for Valentine's

PUBLISHED: 14:28 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 07 February 2020

Debbie Epstein, Marketing Director and Sarah Moore, Store Manager outside Montezuma's chocolate shop which has opened on Gentleman's Walk in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Archant

The boss of a new chocolate shop in Norwich is inviting customers to be adventurous and try out their new zany flavours.

Chocolate on display in Montezuma's chocolate shop which has opened on Gentleman's Walk in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Chocolate on display in Montezuma's chocolate shop which has opened on Gentleman's Walk in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Montezuma's is open in Gentleman's Walk, in the corner unit once occupied by handmade cosmetics firm Lush. And it is stocking some pretty unusual varieties of chocolate bars - including orange and geranium and hemp and sea salt flavours. For the really brave is 'Montezuma's Revenge' which is a fiery mix of chilli, tequila and lime. The names are a bit different too - ranging from 'Happiness' - milk chocolate with salted, caramelised hazelnuts, 'Cheeky;' lemon and coconut and 'Orangutang' with white chocolate, orange and butterscotch. There are 32 different flavours to try out but the Valentine's range with prosecco 'love bites' - a heart-shaped truffle - is predicted to be hugely popular.

Chocolate on display in Montezuma's chocolate shop which has opened on Gentleman's Walk in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Chocolate on display in Montezuma's chocolate shop which has opened on Gentleman's Walk in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Montezuma's pride themselves on their extensive vegan range too which is made without milk, gluten or soya as well as their Absolute Black range which is 100% cocoa with no added sugar - apparently great if you're doing a sport. But actually their biggest range, and their best-seller, is their good old-fashioned milk chocolate buttons.

The opening in Norwich marks the first location outside London and the south-east for the firm, founded by husband and wife team, Helen and Simon Pattinson in Brighton almost 20 years ago.

Hampered with problems getting the Norwich listed building ship-shape meant Montezuma's couldn't open for Christmas - instead they ran a pop-up in Castle Quarter but are happy to have unveiled their new store now in time for Valentine's Day. Their ethos is very much that they don't want to be a 'soulless brand' but part of the community with the people employed in-store engaging with customers who can pop in and taste test the chocolate.

Debbie Epstein, manager, said: "It's important for our customers to fall in love with our brand, last year we looked at Norwich as a location and we just thought it had a really special feel, it's got an amazing community, we want to be part of that."

Chocolate on display in Montezuma's chocolate shop which has opened on Gentleman's Walk in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Chocolate on display in Montezuma's chocolate shop which has opened on Gentleman's Walk in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

The new store has been decorated in blue and orange colours, unique for Norwich, as each of their shops has a different decor. And they have also opened with new environmentally friendly packaging which is made from paper not foil-lined. The opening comes at a good time in Norwich which saw the closure of the former Digby's chocolate shop in the Royal Arcade last year.

Vegan chocolate on display in Montezuma's chocolate shop which has opened on Gentleman's Walk in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Vegan chocolate on display in Montezuma's chocolate shop which has opened on Gentleman's Walk in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

A cityscape of Norwich made entirely of chocolate on display in Montezuma's chocolate shop which has opened on Gentleman's Walk in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.A cityscape of Norwich made entirely of chocolate on display in Montezuma's chocolate shop which has opened on Gentleman's Walk in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Debbie Epstein, Marketing Director and Sarah Moore, Store Manager outside Montezuma's chocolate shop which has opened on Gentleman's Walk in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Debbie Epstein, Marketing Director and Sarah Moore, Store Manager outside Montezuma's chocolate shop which has opened on Gentleman's Walk in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

