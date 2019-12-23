New cafe to open at former chemical shop

Planning permission has been sent to North Norfolk District Council for a new cafe and takeaway in Hoveton. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A new café could open in the building of a former chemical shop in north Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Planning permission has been sent to North Norfolk District Council for a new cafe and takeaway in Hoveton. Picture: Google Maps Planning permission has been sent to North Norfolk District Council for a new cafe and takeaway in Hoveton. Picture: Google Maps

Plans have been lodged with North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) for a new café and takeaway in Hoveton.

The café would be based on Stalham Road Industrial Estate, Littlewood Lane, in the old offices of Slater and Frith.

You may also want to watch:

Slater and Frith distributes pharmaceuticals, chemicals and cosmetic raw materials.

Planning permission has been sent to North Norfolk District Council for a new cafe and takeaway in Hoveton. Picture: Google Maps Planning permission has been sent to North Norfolk District Council for a new cafe and takeaway in Hoveton. Picture: Google Maps

The building is located next to a car wash and would have parking spaces for cars, light goods vehicles and motorcycles, along with disabled bays.

It would be open seven days a week and would employ two full-time and four part-time staff members.

In the planning statement, developer Nik Shatri said: "There are no changes to elevations. The car park will be gravelled and the tree is staying."

Other shops in the industrial estate include Jewson, a furniture shop and a vintage and classic car restoration and repair centre.