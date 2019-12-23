Search

New cafe to open at former chemical shop

PUBLISHED: 11:36 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:36 23 December 2019

Planning permission has been sent to North Norfolk District Council for a new cafe and takeaway in Hoveton. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A new café could open in the building of a former chemical shop in north Norfolk.

Plans have been lodged with North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) for a new café and takeaway in Hoveton.

The café would be based on Stalham Road Industrial Estate, Littlewood Lane, in the old offices of Slater and Frith.

Slater and Frith distributes pharmaceuticals, chemicals and cosmetic raw materials.

The building is located next to a car wash and would have parking spaces for cars, light goods vehicles and motorcycles, along with disabled bays.

It would be open seven days a week and would employ two full-time and four part-time staff members.

In the planning statement, developer Nik Shatri said: "There are no changes to elevations. The car park will be gravelled and the tree is staying."

Other shops in the industrial estate include Jewson, a furniture shop and a vintage and classic car restoration and repair centre.

