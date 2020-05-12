Pub app allows punters to order a pint from home

Pub regulars missing their favourite tipple can now order a drink from their local at the click of a button thanks to a new app.

CAMRA, The Campaign for Real Ale, has launched a new app called Brew2You which allows customers to order from local pubs and breweries trying to stay afloat during lockdown.

Pubs and breweries can create a menu selling booze from local businesses meaning they don’t have to go through the hassle of setting up their own online shops or complicated e-commerce services.

The app is free to use for firms who will receive the full price charged for their products but need to pay a small admin charge.

Nik Antona, CAMRA’s national chairman said: “The Brew2You app is the next logical step in CAMRA’s Pulling Together campaign, launched to support the industry during this difficult time.

“We already have 2,000 breweries, pubs and cideries listed as offering takeaway or delivery services so that consumers can support local businesses during lockdown, but it is still a multi-step process to then go on and order beer.

“The Brew2You app brings all of this great work onto one platform so that users can not only search for but also order their favourite drink with just a click of the button.”

The app has also already received widespread support across the industry.

James Calder, SIBA, Society of Independent Brewers, CEO said: “SIBA are delighted to be working with CAMRA to promote the amazing beers available from independent breweries across the UK.

“With pubs and bars closed, breweries are putting more beer into bottles and cans than ever before and launching local delivery and takeaway services too.

“The Brew2You app helps beer lovers find the best beer from small independent craft breweries in their local area. Not only is it great for consumers as they can get the freshest, tastiest beer available near to them, but they will be helping a local independent business survive during these difficult times.”

To sign up as a provider, visit brew2you.co.uk and set up your shop. To use, download the app and you can order from pubs and breweries in your location.

