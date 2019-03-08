Search

Tourist venue a step closer to building £4m children’s play space

PUBLISHED: 12:35 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 18 March 2019

An artist's impression of the planned interactive children’s experience (Ice).at Thursford. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THURSFORD COLLECTION

A Norfolk attraction famous for its Christmas show has got the planning thumbs up to build a major ‘interactive children’s experience.’

The audience under the candelabras and Christmas decorations at the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe audience under the candelabras and Christmas decorations at the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Thursford Collection, near Fakenham has planning permission for a 27,000 sqft new venue with an indoor interactive play space based around steam as well as an outdoor recreation area, restaurant and a 96-space staff car park.

However, bosses face a final hurdle of getting the project approved in terms of the attraction’s charity status and they have have stressed it can’t be built without this.

The new play project is aimed at making the Thursford venue – famous world-wide for its Christmas Spectacular show which last year attracted more than 112,000 people – a year-round destination for families. It aims to re-invent its current steam musuem, which houses the world’s largest collection of steam engines and organs including the ‘Mighty Wurlitzer’ with 1339 pipes, well as traditional fairground carousels. Despite this being the original reason the Collection was founded, it has seen visitor numbers decline.

Clarke Willis, chairman of Thursford Enterprises Ltd, the trust behind the Thursford Collection, said numbers to the steam museum had dropped. “The Christmas Spectacular is a always a sell-out but we need to attract more people to our steam museum at other times of the year. We want to make something more exciting and have a really good coffee house and restaurant, make it a destination for families.”

He said there would be an emphasis on learning through play and the new venture would involve schools too, educating on the steam heritage Thursford is famous for, having been founded by the late George Cushing who started out exhibiting his steam engines in old farm sheds, the start of the attraction.

Mr Willis, who stood down as chief executive of Anglia Farmers, the UK’s largest agricultural purchasing group, in 2017, took over on the Thursford trust from the late John Purling, former CEO of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association.

The new play space project is being spearheaded by Mr Cushing’s sons George and Charlie.

For more information on Thursford see www.thursford.com

