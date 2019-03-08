Search

Mum-of-three bucks retail trend by opening third high street store

PUBLISHED: 12:39 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 18 November 2019

The Aurina shop in Bungay with shop owner Aurina Lambert. Pic: Aurina

A mum who started her shop business on a wonky kitchen table at home is celebrating opening her third shop in a busy high street.

Inside the new Aurina shop in Holt. Pic: AurinaInside the new Aurina shop in Holt. Pic: Aurina

Aurina Lambert has just opened a new shop in 3, Fish Hill, Holt selling lifestyle items for the home, gifts and some women's fashions.

The shop Aurina, named after her, is the latest of several new shops to open in Holt after Tilley & Grace recently announced it was opening a second branch in the town and high-end footwear firm Fairfax & Favor opened its first shop last month.

Aurina herself grew up just outside Holt and always wanted to have a shop in the town.

The new Aurina shop in Holt. Pic: AurinaThe new Aurina shop in Holt. Pic: Aurina

The daughter of an interior designer, she first went to agricultural college then started in the wine trade. However, after getting exasperated with clothes for her newborn which were either 'pink, blue, pirates or fairies,' she set up a retail business selling the kinds of items she wanted to buy but couldn't find.

She literally started working on a wonky kitchen table at home and developed ranges such as Nellie the elephant and Hetty the hare with items from coasters to placemats and tea services and she has since created additional bespoke ranges such as Jemima duck, Lobster Thermidor and Gerald the giraffe. She also sells a range of women's clothing including scarves, jumpers, tops and trousers, cashmere items, shoes and bags.

Four years ago she took her business from home to opening her first shop in Earsham Street, Bungay, Suffolk and then two years ago, a second store in Burnham Market, all while juggling three children.

And whereas many businesses are finding it hard to survive in high streets, Ms Lambert says she would like to open more shops.

"A lot of what I sell is my own label which you can't buy anywhere else and we work really hard to introduce different items. We're not part of a big chain and I think people like the extra service we can provide."

Aurina was open in time for the Christmas lights-switch on in Holt last week, an event which saw a pantomime horse race contast won by a pair dressed as a camel from department store Bakers & Larners.

