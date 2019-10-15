Multi-million pound brewery to be operating by Christmas

A Future 50 business which has spent hundreds of thousands of pounds renovating a derelict barn will have their first home-brewed beers ready for Christmas.

Miranda Hudson and her husband Derek Bates, of Duration Brewing, have spent up to £2 million on bringing Abbey Farm in King's Lynn back to life.

The site has three barns, one for brewing their current beers and ales, one for packaging, and a third will be used for wood barrell-brewed drinks.

The business has been supported not only by the couple, but also by a consortium of local investors, and a £176,000 European Leader fund grant.

Mrs Hudson said: "We're going to be brewing our more traditional 'clean' beers in the warehouse that has all the big stainless steel equipment in.

"But we also want to experiment with those woodier, wilder flavours which is why we've got a separate warehouse to brew in wooden barrels. Obviously we have to keep the two separate because they're fermented in very different ways."

The equipment in the main warehouse can produce around 2.2 thousand hectolitres per cycle - the equivalent of 220,000 litres.

The brand currently has four beers on offer - an IPA, an APA, a pilsner and a Belgian-inspired fruity beer.

The company will be producing two types of beer at one time, each round resulting in 70 to 80 keys as well as around 100 crates of packaged beer. These will be sent to one area of the country like the north east or wherever it might be," said Mrs Hudson.

"We'd like to build to 10,000HL by year 5, and that is big enough for us. Our ambition isn't to be volume led. Our range will include products with broader appeal but we will stay creatively focused. We'd like to work towards a comfortable equilibrium with decent profitability but without over reaching to growth for growth's sake."

"We'll also be hosting tasting tours and showing people the process of brewing the beers," Mrs Hudson said.

She added: "It's worth adding that we would not have been able to do this without the support from the Leader fund and our investors. We remortgaged our house but we wouldn't have been able to do it by ourselves. We're so thankful for the support and grants we've been given."

In the long-term future, the pair have also talked about opening a bar in Norwich.