Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Multi-million pound brewery to be operating by Christmas

15 October, 2019 - 08:00
Duration Brewery will be up and running by Christmas. Picture: Mark Newton/Duration Brewing

Duration Brewery will be up and running by Christmas. Picture: Mark Newton/Duration Brewing

Mark Newton/Duration Brewing

A Future 50 business which has spent hundreds of thousands of pounds renovating a derelict barn will have their first home-brewed beers ready for Christmas.

Miranda Hudson and her husband Derek Bates, of Duration Brewing, have spent up to £2 million on bringing Abbey Farm in King's Lynn back to life.

The site has three barns, one for brewing their current beers and ales, one for packaging, and a third will be used for wood barrell-brewed drinks.

The business has been supported not only by the couple, but also by a consortium of local investors, and a £176,000 European Leader fund grant.

Mrs Hudson said: "We're going to be brewing our more  traditional 'clean' beers in the warehouse that has all the big stainless steel equipment in.

"But we also want to  experiment with those woodier, wilder flavours which is why we've got a separate warehouse  to brew in wooden barrels. Obviously we have to keep the  two separate because they're fermented in very different  ways."

You may also want to watch:

The equipment in the main warehouse can produce around 2.2 thousand hectolitres per cycle - the equivalent of 220,000 litres.

The brand currently has four beers on offer - an IPA, an APA, a pilsner and a Belgian-inspired fruity beer.

The company will be producing two types of beer at one time, each round resulting in 70 to 80 keys as well as around 100 crates of packaged beer. These will be sent to one area of the country like the north east or wherever it might be," said Mrs Hudson.

"We'd like to build to 10,000HL by year 5, and that is big enough for us. Our ambition isn't to be volume led. Our range will include products with broader appeal but we will stay creatively focused. We'd like to work towards a comfortable equilibrium with decent profitability but without over reaching to growth for growth's sake."

"We'll also be hosting tasting tours and showing people the process of brewing the beers," Mrs Hudson said.

She added: "It's worth adding that we would not have been able to do this without the support from the Leader fund and our investors. We remortgaged our house but we wouldn't have been able to do it by ourselves. We're so thankful for the support and grants we've been given."

In the long-term future, the pair have also talked about opening a bar in Norwich.

Most Read

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Charity store closes to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Charity store closes to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

‘People don’t say anything for fear of reprisals’ – Life on estates hit by drug issues

What is it like living in a neighbourhood with a drug problem? We visit estates in Norfolk to find out. Picture: Archant

Connor Southwell: City chief has set a new challenge for the Carrow Road faithful

Norwich City supporters have been urged to bring the noise. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists