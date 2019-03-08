Norfolk awards name county's favourite restaurant

A Norwich restaurant has landed a local award after being voted Norfolk's favourite.

The annual Muddy Stiletto awards aim to recognise the very best of local independent businesses.

Dubbed, the "urban guide to the countryside", the popular online blog gives people the opportunity to vote for nominated independent Norfolk businesses in 24 categories, from bookshops to best hair salons.

This year Benedicts in Norwich won the restaurant category, beating fellow finalists Season In Wells (Wells-next-the-Sea), Socius (Burnham Market), Rocky Bottoms (West Runton), and Market Bistro (Kings Lynn) to the top spot.

The winning restaurant which, like it's name suggests, is located on St Benedicts Street, is run by Great British Menu star Richard Bainbridge and his wife Katja.

Specialising in modern British cuisine, Benedicts has also been named in The Times Top 100 Restaurants in the UK, appeared in Square Meal's Top 100, is a winner of the EDP's Norfolk's Best Restaurant award and was awarded 3 AA Rosettes in January 2018.

Further Norwich businesses joined Benedict's as a category winners, with The Rooftop Gardens scooping the Muddy Stiletto for bar, The Barn Beauty Rooms taking the prize for beauty salon, and Norwich Theatre Royal triumphing in the arts venue category.

For a full list of category winners across Norfolk, see our embedded table.

