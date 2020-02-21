Windscreen repair pods to be developed on Morrisons car park

A scheme that aims to extend and revitalise the offer at a popular supermarket has been given the green light.

Plans to install a new car windscreen repair pod on part of the car park at the Morrisons supermarket in south Lowestoft have been approved.

The development, which was lodged with East Suffolk Council in December for "car windscreen repair pod" at Morrisons on Tower Road, Lowestoft, was given the go-ahead by the council on February 21 under delegated powers.

A design and access statement, prepared by Whittam Cox Architects on behalf of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC, said they had been commissioned "to extend the existing retail offer" at the Morrisons store.

"Our brief was to provide new Autoglass pods to be located within the existing car park," it stated.

"The site is located within the existing WM Morrisons car park. The proposed Autoglass pods has good access from the existing car parking area to the south of the store entrance."

With the proposal to position the pods on existing park bays, it means that the total parking number at the supermarket will be reduced by 15 spaces.

The Autoglass windscreen repair/fitting pod is described as a "prefabricated single storey unit" that measures 13m deep, 4.6m wide and 3.65m in height.

It adds: "The kiosk is designed to be in a convenient location for a staff member to meet with a customer who has either made a pre-arranged online appointment or requested a windscreen check arranged an appointment thereafter.

"The scheme seeks to revitalise the existing WM Morrisons car park by offering more choices to customers and generating new employment opportunities through the provision of Autoglass pods."

The council's delegated case officer report states: "The proposal is not considered to result in adverse impacts to the character and appearance of the surrounding area, or on the amenity of neighbouring residents."

With no objections received to the plans to develop on the supermarket car park, it concludes "the principle and detail of the development is considered to be acceptable and it is recommended that planning permission be granted subject to conditions."

In November last year, plans were lodged for a new hand car wash on part of the Asda car park site on Belvedere Road in Lowestoft.