A Norfolk chocolate firm was overwhelmed by the response from people wanting to pack its boxes of truffles.

Bosses at Booja Booja in Brooke needed five production operatives in its chocolate and ice cream factory.

The firm heard from 130 people wanting to spend their working days surrounded by more chocolate than you can eat.

A spokesman said it was down to a combination of more people looking for jobs because of coronavirus as well as university students not knowing whether they had a place - plus the fact it was working with chocolate truffles.

“We are interviewing about a dozen applicants and hope to fill the vacancies. Right now we’re not looking for any more applicants of course, it’s been an overwhelming response,” he said.

He said the jobs were for the period running up to Christmas to build up the stock in time for the big festive sales boost at the end of the year.

Although it is not a daily occurrence, staff get to try a few of the sweet treats after the work has finished.

The spokesman added: “We are also very happy to report that the business is doing very well despite all the economic uncertainty surrounding Covid 19,” he said. “During lockdown, when people couldn’t travel, and even now when people can’t take foreign holidays, self-treating with products like ice cream and chocolate has increased.”

Booja Booja, which started out in 1999, and has made up to 57,600 hand-made truffles in a day, produces all its ice cream and chocolates at its Brooke factory.

Its chocolates are vegan, organic, as well as dairy-free, soya-free and gluten-free.

In 2018 its hazelnut crunch chocolate truffles were named the best in the UK following a taste test of 142 Easter eggs and chocolates.