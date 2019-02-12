WATCH: First look inside newly refurbished Moorish Falafel Bar in Norwich

Moorish Falafel Bar in Norwich has reopened after a full refurbishment as it looks to expand its business across the region.

The newly made over outlet on Lower Goat Lane boasts new flooring, a new seating area, a fresh colour scheme and a featured plant wall made up of houseplants, succulents and cacti - created by Jarrold-based plant suppliers The Plant Den.

It’s all a part of an expansion plan which will see Moorish taking to the road for a series of pop-ups across Norfolk and Suffolk, catering for events such as private parties, weddings and festivals.

As well as receiving a new look, Moorish has also undergone a full kitchen redesign to assist with the additional work for outside catering.

Owner Samia King said: “I am absolutely delighted to be opening again after a short break and look forward to welcoming customers again.

“I’m also very excited about the outside catering too and can hardly wait to get started.

“We’ve always offered this service in a small way but we’re taking it to a whole new level.”

Moorish serves vegetarian and vegan dishes with a Mediterranean or Middle Eastern twist.

In addition to being able to eat in or takeaway from the Norwich Lanes base, customers can also order food from Moorish on delivery service Deliveroo.

Ms King said that when she opened her business in 2011, there was less demand for vegetarian and vegan options in the city.

A feeling that other businesses in the city have recently followed suit to meet a surge in interest in meat-free options, however, contributed to her decision to update Moorish.

Speaking before the refurbishment work Ms King said: “Now Norwich is a hub of independent small businesses like mine offering a vast array of delicacies from all over the world.

“So in trying to keep up with the competition and coming up to our eight birthday I’ve decided to give Moorish a new look and upgrade.”

You can find Moorish Falafel at 17 Lower Goat Lane. It’s open from 11am to 6pm Monday to Wednesday and 11am until 8pm Thursday to Saturday.

