Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

WATCH: First look inside newly refurbished Moorish Falafel Bar in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:30 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 05 March 2019

Samia King, owner of Moorish Falafel Bar

Samia King, owner of Moorish Falafel Bar

Archant

Moorish Falafel Bar in Norwich has reopened after a full refurbishment as it looks to expand its business across the region.

New plant wall at Moorish Falafel Bar in the Norwich LanesNew plant wall at Moorish Falafel Bar in the Norwich Lanes

The newly made over outlet on Lower Goat Lane boasts new flooring, a new seating area, a fresh colour scheme and a featured plant wall made up of houseplants, succulents and cacti - created by Jarrold-based plant suppliers The Plant Den.

It’s all a part of an expansion plan which will see Moorish taking to the road for a series of pop-ups across Norfolk and Suffolk, catering for events such as private parties, weddings and festivals.

As well as receiving a new look, Moorish has also undergone a full kitchen redesign to assist with the additional work for outside catering.

Owner Samia King said: “I am absolutely delighted to be opening again after a short break and look forward to welcoming customers again.

New plant wall at Moorish Falafel Bar in the Norwich LanesNew plant wall at Moorish Falafel Bar in the Norwich Lanes

“I’m also very excited about the outside catering too and can hardly wait to get started.

“We’ve always offered this service in a small way but we’re taking it to a whole new level.”

Moorish serves vegetarian and vegan dishes with a Mediterranean or Middle Eastern twist.

In addition to being able to eat in or takeaway from the Norwich Lanes base, customers can also order food from Moorish on delivery service Deliveroo.

New plant wall at Moorish Falafel Bar in the Norwich LanesNew plant wall at Moorish Falafel Bar in the Norwich Lanes

Ms King said that when she opened her business in 2011, there was less demand for vegetarian and vegan options in the city.

A feeling that other businesses in the city have recently followed suit to meet a surge in interest in meat-free options, however, contributed to her decision to update Moorish.

Speaking before the refurbishment work Ms King said: “Now Norwich is a hub of independent small businesses like mine offering a vast array of delicacies from all over the world.

“So in trying to keep up with the competition and coming up to our eight birthday I’ve decided to give Moorish a new look and upgrade.”

New-look dining area at Moorish Falafel Bar in the Norwich LanesNew-look dining area at Moorish Falafel Bar in the Norwich Lanes

You can find Moorish Falafel at 17 Lower Goat Lane. It’s open from 11am to 6pm Monday to Wednesday and 11am until 8pm Thursday to Saturday.

New-look at Moorish Falafel Bar in the Norwich LanesNew-look at Moorish Falafel Bar in the Norwich Lanes

New-look at Moorish Falafel Bar in the Norwich LanesNew-look at Moorish Falafel Bar in the Norwich Lanes

Serving up lunch at Moorish Falafel Bar in the Norwich LanesServing up lunch at Moorish Falafel Bar in the Norwich Lanes

Moorish Falafel Bar, Lower Goat Lane, NorwichMoorish Falafel Bar, Lower Goat Lane, Norwich

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Man on mobility scooter held up traffic on the A47

Getty Images

Tributes to former Norfolk pub landlord and soldier

Keith and Pauline Hunter behind the bar at The Bell in Barnham Broom. Picture: TINA BROWN.

Farke reveals how keen Pukki was to join City’s party

Teemu Pukki has been a revelation at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Motorist banned himself from road after 61mph speed offence at Drayton

File photo of the A1067 Drayton High Road at Drayton. Picture James Bass .

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Learner driver drove car with no lights the wrong way down the A47

File photo of the A47 Wisbech and Kings Lynn.( Terrington St John) Picture: Steve Williams.

Confusion caused as Sky reveal new date for Norwich City’s match at Wigan – then delete announcement

Over 3,200 City fans made the trip to Millwall on Saturday and a big following was expected to go to Wigan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Plans for 4,000 new homes in town discussed ahead of application

A map showing the three planned new neighbourhoods south of the current settlement in Attleborough. Image: Archant

Ironworks employee who had thumb amputated in accident won’t be compensated due to Brexit, boss claims

Moore's Yard in Stalham, where Hever Ironworks is based. Owner Edward Flitton admitted three health and safety breaches after a worker had her thumb amputated. Picture: Google

Property company ‘contacting MP’ over petition’s claims of poor quality work

Mitie Property Services says it is contacting Waveney MP Peter Aldous over claims of poor quality work carried out in Lowestofts Harbour Ward. Picture: Thomas Chapman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists