Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

MoneySavingExpert’s Martin Lewis on travelling out of Brexit Britain

09 February, 2019 - 07:00
Martin Lewis on things to remember before travelling out of Brexit Britain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Martin Lewis on things to remember before travelling out of Brexit Britain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis on things to remember before travelling out of Brexit Britain.

Martin Lewis, founder of moneysavingexpert.comMartin Lewis, founder of moneysavingexpert.com

It’s cold.

So no surprise January and February are the busiest beach-booking months of the year, as millions turn their attention to a lovely foreign holiday.

With Brexit around the corner, if you’ve booked a trip to Europe, there’s some crucial checks you need to make.

1. Check your passport is valid

Currently you can travel to any EU country as long as you have a UK passport that is still valid on the day you return. Yet if the UK leaves the EU without a deal on 29 March, that is set to change.

Then most EU countries, including Spain, Portugal, Italy, France and Germany, will require you to have at least six months left on your passport and you can’t have a passport older than 9 years and 6 months.

If not you could be refused entry on arrival.

You can use the government’s free EU Europe passport checker tool at www.passport.service.gov.uk/check-a-passport to see if yours will need renewing.

If we leave with a deal, then it is likely the current EU passport rules will remain at least until the end of 2020.

MORE: James Walker of Resolver: Keeping life and business on track during the cold snap  2) Is your EHIC valid?

The free European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) means when you go to the EU, you’re entitled to the same treatment at state-run hospitals and GPs that locals are.

Yet around five million expire annually and more people don’t check so checks yours now if you’re planning to go away. To renew go to www.ehic.org.uk or call 0300 330 1350.

3) Get your travel insurance ASAB (As Soon As you’ve Booked)

I can’t stress this enough. Half the point of travel insurance is to protect you if something happens beforehand, so you can’t go.

So as soon as you’ve booked your holiday, buy your travel insurance. If not, you won’t be covered should anything happen beforehand, such as an illness, family illness or cancellation.

4) Going away around Brexit time – will your insurance cover you for disruption?

It’s impossible to say for sure whether there will be disruption to flights after 29 March.

The government’s official guidance says flights “should” continue as normal even if there’s no deal, but airline trade body the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has warned some may be cancelled.

If this happens you won’t be entitled to the EU compensation for flight delays as it’s unlikely to be the airline’s fault – (though you’re still entitled to a full refund or an alternative flight).

Out of 16 insurers my team checked, only four (Admiral, Aviva, Direct Line, and Saga) said you would be covered, but only if your policy is in place before any post-Brexit delays become a “known event”.

Five others said you’d only be covered on Premium policies.

So if you are travelling over that period, speak to your insurer to check if you’d be covered, or if you can, upgrade to a ‘cancellation any cause’ policy.

MORE: Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert.com: Stop letting home insurers walk all over you

5) Book car hire early

Nowt to do with Brexit, this one, yet it still has a level of urgency.

The closer to the time you need a hire car abroad, the costlier it gets.

6) You may need a permit if driving in the EU

Currently, if you have a UK driving licence you can drive in the EU without any extra documents. If we get a deal, that’s likely to continue.

Yet if there’s a no deal Brexit, you may need to get an International Driving Permit (IDP).

Currently these cost £5.50, and you’ll need to get one before you travel from the Post Office.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Damaged railway bridge to be closed to traffic for five years

The damaged rail bridge at Eccles Heath, between Attleborough and Snetterton, will be closed for five years before being rebuilt. Picture: Simon Parkin

Village set to nearly double in size with new homes

Housing application have been submitted for approval to Breckland Council to build hundreds more homes in the village. Picture: Google Maps

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

An old aerial photo of the Setch oilfields.The road on the right is now the A10. Photo: EWW/King's Lynn Forums

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

David Cossey is looking for someone who could help unlock his son's phone. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Major road to be reduced to one-way system and 20mph for six months

The A1075 in Thetford will be reduced to a one-way system and a 20mph zone for six months. Picture: Google

Most Read

Damaged railway bridge to be closed to traffic for five years

The damaged rail bridge at Eccles Heath, between Attleborough and Snetterton, will be closed for five years before being rebuilt. Picture: Simon Parkin

Village set to nearly double in size with new homes

Housing application have been submitted for approval to Breckland Council to build hundreds more homes in the village. Picture: Google Maps

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

An old aerial photo of the Setch oilfields.The road on the right is now the A10. Photo: EWW/King's Lynn Forums

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

David Cossey is looking for someone who could help unlock his son's phone. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Major road to be reduced to one-way system and 20mph for six months

The A1075 in Thetford will be reduced to a one-way system and a 20mph zone for six months. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

An old aerial photo of the Setch oilfields.The road on the right is now the A10. Photo: EWW/King's Lynn Forums

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

David Cossey is looking for someone who could help unlock his son's phone. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Village set to nearly double in size with new homes

Housing application have been submitted for approval to Breckland Council to build hundreds more homes in the village. Picture: Google Maps

The Partridge has landed - how two campaigners brought Alpha Papa premiere to Norwich

The Alan Partridge film premiere at the Hollywood Cinema. Rob Wilkes and Raf Turnbull celebrate after their Facebook campaign brought the premiere to Norwich. Picture: SIMON FINLAY

Drunk-driver caught after town centre crash found in possession of knife

A driver arrested for drink driving after a collision in Beccles was found in possession of a knife. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists